One Prastha Raises ₹80 crores Led by Capri Global to Accelerate Sonipat's Real Estate According to One Prastha, Sonipat is emerging as one of the most promising micro-markets for plotted and township developments, with the partnership underscoring Capri Global's continued confidence in the growth potential of Delhi NCR's extended corridors.

Somesh Mittal (Left) and Aditya Goel (Right), Co-Founders of One Prastha.

One Prastha, a real estate company, recently announced a fundraising of INR 80 crore from Capri Global to support the development of its flagship 57-acre (approx) integrated township project in Sonipat.

The company said that the funding aligns with the trend of accelerated real estate development in Tier-II cities surrounding Delhi NCR. According to One Prastha, Sonipat is emerging as one of the most promising micro-markets for plotted and township developments, with the partnership underscoring Capri Global's continued confidence in the growth potential of Delhi NCR's extended corridors.

Somesh Mittal, Co-Founder, One Prastha, said, "This funding marks a key milestone in our journey to create a sustainable and premium township ecosystem in Sonipat. We are delighted to have Capri Global as our financial partner in this growth phase. The project will be one of its kind in terms of the club experience we are offering and the work we would have executed before launch.

Aditya Goel, Co-Founder, One Prastha, said, "We don't view this as raising debt, but rather as securing strategic growth capital. The funds will empower us to not only deliver our current project efficiently and on time, but also to expand the scale and scope of our township by acquiring additional land. This is a forward-looking investment into building a larger, more integrated community that aligns with our long-term vision for Sonipat."

The transaction was strategically structured by Rezonance Consultants, and according to the details provided by the company, funds will be utilized for project development, infrastructure enhancement, and expansion of residential plots and community spaces.

Hardeep Lamba, MD, Rezonance Consultants, added, "Sonipat is one of the most vibrant markets of Delhi NCR with big corporates like Godrej, Jindal, Hero, Neoliv etc. having their presence. With recent infrastructure push by Urban Extension Road and Rapid Transport Rail it is better accessible from the Airport compared to North Delhi itself. This deal reflects the strong investor sentiment and rising institutional interest in the Sonipat real estate market."
For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

