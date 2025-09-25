OneAssist, Unacademy, and Allen Online Announce New CEOs Abhishek Maheshwari, Sumit Jain, and Rakesh Ranjan take charge at OneAssist, Unacademy, and Allen Online to drive growth, AI adoption, and digital learning expansion.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Abhishek Maheshwari, Sumit Jain, & Rakesh Ranjan

OneAssist Names Abhishek Maheshwari as New CEO

OneAssist Consumer Solutions, a platform focused on consumer assistance and protection, has appointed Abhishek Maheshwari as its new Chief Executive Officer. His appointment became effective on September 1, 2025. Along with the CEO role, he has also joined the company's Board of Directors.

In his new position, Maheshwari will lead the company's business strategy, oversee P&L delivery, and guide its expansion into new categories and markets. He will also focus on scaling the use of AI-driven solutions to improve customer experience and strengthen service automation.

OneAssist was founded in 2011 by Gagan Maini and Subrat Pani. The company currently serves nearly two crore customers across 19,000 pin codes in India. Its business operates on a B2B2C model, working with over 3,000 partners to provide protection and assistance services for devices, appliances, financial products, and lifestyle needs. This is supported by a network of 1,000 service providers.

Maheshwari brings more than 20 years of leadership experience. He has held key roles at Aakash Educational Services, The Walt Disney Company India, and Zomato, where he drove growth and transformation. The co-founders have stated that they will continue to remain actively engaged in strategic growth initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions.

Sumit Jain Appointed CEO of Unacademy's Test Prep Business

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has appointed Sumit Jain, co-founder and CEO of its subsidiary Graphy, as the new CEO of its flagship Test Prep business, co-founder Gaurav Munjal announced on X on Tuesday.

"Happy to announce that Sumit Jain is now the CEO of our Test Prep Business," Munjal wrote. "I have known Sumit for 12 years since he was the CEO of CommonFloor and acquired my first company Flatchat. Sumit joined us as Co-founder in 2020 and has been instrumental in significantly improving the unit economics of our Test Prep Business and more importantly the learner experience."

Jain, who previously co-founded real estate platform CommonFloor and later Graphy, joined Unacademy in 2020 after the company acquired his startup Opentalk. He has been leading efforts to enhance financial discipline and product experience in the test preparation segment, which remains the core of Unacademy's operations.

The leadership change occurs as co-founders Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini reportedly plan to step away from daily operations to focus on their new venture, AirLearn. Hemesh Singh, the third co-founder, had exited in mid-2023. Together, the three founders held roughly 15 percent stake in the company according to the most recent cap table reported by TheKredible.

Edtech Firm Allen Career Institute Appoints Rakesh Ranjan as CEO of Online Division

Allen Career Institute has appointed Rakesh Ranjan as the CEO of Allen Online, its digital-first learning platform. In this role, Ranjan will lead the company's technology-driven initiatives to deliver scalable learning outcomes across India.

Ranjan brings nearly 20 years of experience in building and scaling high-growth businesses. He previously served as CEO of Zomato's food delivery business, guiding it to profitability and market leadership. He also launched and scaled Hyperpure, Zomato's B2B supply chain vertical, into a significant business within two years. Prior to Zomato, he worked with Boston Consulting Group, advising major Indian conglomerates on digital and operational transformation.

Ranjan succeeds Abha Maheshwari, a former Meta executive, who stepped down as CEO of Allen Digital after two years.

Founded in 1988 by Rajesh Maheshwari, Allen has established over 300 offline centers across 65 cities, supporting lakhs of students preparing for JEE, NEET, Olympiads, and foundational studies.

Through Allen Online, the institute leverages AI-powered assessments, content, and student support, resolving over one million queries each month with nearly 99 percent accuracy. In 2025, its AI-driven systems helped a student achieve an AIR-equivalent rank of eight in NEET. The platform has already enabled thousands of students to secure admission to premier institutions, including IITs and AIIMS.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Creators Have Already Made $400 Million on This Platform — and GaryVee Says This Is Just the Beginning

Creators have earned nearly $400 million on StanStore, an all-in-one platform for the "middle-class creator," and with GaryVee's support and a new $300 challenge, the startup aims to help millions turn their passions into profits.

By Leo Zevin
Starting a Business

5 Unique AI-Powered Business Ideas You Can Start Today

From reshaping creative industries to transforming high-risk fields, AI is opening doors to business models that were once too complex or costly to attempt.

By Georgi Todorov
News and Trends

Accenture Revenue Rises 7% as Layoffs Continue Through November

We're moving on a compressed timeline, for certain roles, based on our experience reskilling is not a viable path to the skills we require, says Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

Why Do Some People Succeed Instantly While Others Take Years? These 3 Things Explain It

We all love to hear the stories of people who started a business and became an overnight success, but the reality is very different for most.

By Cynthia Kay
News and Trends

Peak XV's Surge 11 Features 23 Startups Across AI, Fintech, and Enterprise Solutions

The 11th Surge cohort features AI and fintech players like Finster, Ignosis, OnFinance, Vault Wealth, Cybrilla, alongside enterprise and consumer startups, with 3 AI ventures currently in stealth mode.

By Entrepreneur Staff