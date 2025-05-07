The company will deploy the capital to expand its AI-driven dynamic inventory optimisation platform across the US, India, and other international markets.

Israel-based retail tech firm Onebeat has secured an additional USD 15 million in funding, led by Schooner Capital, bringing its total funding to USD 30 million.

The company will deploy the capital to expand its AI-driven dynamic inventory optimisation platform across the US, India, and other international markets.

Founded in 2018 by Dr Yishai Ashlag and Avihai Shnabel, Onebeat offers a real-time retail execution platform that helps brands align inventory with demand at the SKU-store level daily, enabling faster inventory turns, reduced waste, and improved profit margins. The company leverages AI built on the Theory of Constraints, transforming traditional forecast-based systems into agile, daily decision engines.

The platform is already trusted by over 220 global retailers, including names like Calvin Klein, Panasonic, Aramis, Titan Watches, Tanishq, and Being Human. Its solution has shown measurable impact—15% increase in sell-through, 71% fewer stockouts, 33% inventory reduction, and 60% faster inventory turns—delivering financial results within just 120 days.

"Retailers today don't need more data—they need intelligent AI-driven execution," said Dr Yishai Ashlag, CEO and Co-founder of Onebeat. "With Schooner Capital's support, we're ready to scale our momentum and bring agile, intelligent retail to the US market."

The funding comes at a time when omnichannel retailers face mounting pressure due to shrinking margins and inventory inefficiencies. With up to 30% of manufactured clothing going unsold, Onebeat aims to tackle the global inventory crisis by enabling dynamic, demand-aligned inventory decisions.

Orhan Gazelle, Managing Director at Schooner Capital, remarked, "Onebeat has demonstrated exceptional leadership, cutting-edge technology, and impressive momentum. We're excited to support their expansion into the US and their mission to transform retail operations globally."

With its US launch, Onebeat aims to capture a growing customer base among specialty and department store retailers seeking resilience in the face of supply chain disruptions and rising consumer expectations.