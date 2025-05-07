Onebeat Raises USD 15 Mn from Schooner Capital to Expand AI-Powered Retail Platform The company will deploy the capital to expand its AI-driven dynamic inventory optimisation platform across the US, India, and other international markets.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr Yishai Ashlag, CEO and Co-founder of Onebeat

Israel-based retail tech firm Onebeat has secured an additional USD 15 million in funding, led by Schooner Capital, bringing its total funding to USD 30 million.

The company will deploy the capital to expand its AI-driven dynamic inventory optimisation platform across the US, India, and other international markets.

Founded in 2018 by Dr Yishai Ashlag and Avihai Shnabel, Onebeat offers a real-time retail execution platform that helps brands align inventory with demand at the SKU-store level daily, enabling faster inventory turns, reduced waste, and improved profit margins. The company leverages AI built on the Theory of Constraints, transforming traditional forecast-based systems into agile, daily decision engines.

The platform is already trusted by over 220 global retailers, including names like Calvin Klein, Panasonic, Aramis, Titan Watches, Tanishq, and Being Human. Its solution has shown measurable impact—15% increase in sell-through, 71% fewer stockouts, 33% inventory reduction, and 60% faster inventory turns—delivering financial results within just 120 days.

"Retailers today don't need more data—they need intelligent AI-driven execution," said Dr Yishai Ashlag, CEO and Co-founder of Onebeat. "With Schooner Capital's support, we're ready to scale our momentum and bring agile, intelligent retail to the US market."

The funding comes at a time when omnichannel retailers face mounting pressure due to shrinking margins and inventory inefficiencies. With up to 30% of manufactured clothing going unsold, Onebeat aims to tackle the global inventory crisis by enabling dynamic, demand-aligned inventory decisions.

Orhan Gazelle, Managing Director at Schooner Capital, remarked, "Onebeat has demonstrated exceptional leadership, cutting-edge technology, and impressive momentum. We're excited to support their expansion into the US and their mission to transform retail operations globally."

With its US launch, Onebeat aims to capture a growing customer base among specialty and department store retailers seeking resilience in the face of supply chain disruptions and rising consumer expectations.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

This Couple Used Their Savings to Start a Small Business. A Smart Strategy Helped Make It a Multimillion-Dollar Success.

Haley and Adam Weidenbaum launched Everhem to address an overlooked issue in the interior design space.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

I Walked Away From a Corporate Career to Start My Own Small Business — Here's Why You Should Do the Same

I've followed my instincts over expectations, embracing risk and reinvention to build a life that's truly mine.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov
Business News

'Are We All Doomed?' The CEO of Fiverr Says AI Is Definitely Taking Your Job. Here's What to Do About It.

Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman told his employees that AI was coming for most jobs — including his.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Meet the Indicorns: 202 Startups That Scaled with Profitability

Focusing on the sectoral trends, Fintech (50 startups), E-commerce (16), and Logistics (13) are leading India's profit-first growth. Regionally, Delhi NCR emerged at the top with 51 Indicorns, followed by Bengaluru (42) and Mumbai (35).

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

AI Kitchen Robotics Startup Posha Raises USD 8 Mn Series A Led by Accel

Xeed Ventures, Waterbridge Ventures, and angel investors such as Binny Bansal (co-founder of Flipkart), Asha Jadeja Motwani, and GreyOrange founders Samay Kohli and Akash Gupta also participated in the round.

By Entrepreneur Staff