OnePlus, the global technology brand, has partnered with Optiemus Electronics to locally manufacture and deliver premium Internet of Things (IoT) devices in India. The collaboration will be locally producing the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, a popular neckband IoT device known for its ultra-low latency, immersive bass, and crisp audio clarity.

The strategic partnership aligns with OnePlus long-term vision for India and the recent project Starlight commitment to strengthen localisation efforts in the region. Robin Liu, CEO, OnePlus India, said,"At OnePlus, India has always been at the heart of our journey. Our partnership with OEL to manufacture IoT products locally reflects our strong commitment to Project Starlight. This collaboration is not just about technology—it's about empowering local communities, creating meaningful innovation, and bringing smarter, more connected experiences to our India community." In December, OnePlus announced plans to invest up to INR 6,000 crore in its India business over the next three years. Under Project Starlight, the company will invest INR 2,000 crore annually to drive product innovation and enhance customer services.

OnePlus is extending efforts towards expanding its local manufacturing capabilities and has now begun manufacturing its IoT portfolio of products in the Noida based facility, in addition to its existing smartphones range being made in India.

This is not a standalone initiative for Optiemus Electronics. Earlier, Realme, too, had partnered with the company to manufacture its next -generation AIoT products in India, in a significant step towards supporting the government's 'Make in India' initiative. India is a dynamic and fast-growing market for next-generation AI-enabled hearables, wearables, and power management devices. The partnership was aimed at expanding the manufacturing base to cater to domestic demand, while also opening up new opportunities to expand globally. As part of its long-term vision to strengthen domestic manufacturing, Realme planned to produce all of its AIoT product portfolio in India, including earphones, smartwatches, and tablets. Beginning this year, key products such as the realme Buds T200 series, realme Buds Wireless series, and realme Buds Air series will start rolling off local production lines.

Ashok Gupta, executive chairman, Optiemus Group said, "We are driven by a vision to become the most trusted and valued electronics manufacturer. Our collaboration with OnePlus marks a significant step in this journey, as we come together to co-create a future shaped by innovation and excellence. We specialize in transforming ideas into reality, and this partnership empowers us to manufacture high-quality IoT products. Together, we will continue to explore new frontiers and remain committed to playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of electronics manufacturing in India."

As a key manufacturing partner to OnePlus, OEL will provide the dedicated support required to increase level localisation, reduce costs, and improve supply chain resilience for the brand.