The funding will fuel the development and deployment of OneAsk, an AI agent designed to manage the entire Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

OneTab AI, a workplace SaaS startup, has raised USD 3.3 million (INR 28.6 crore) in a seed round co-led by LIT Fund and Orbit. The round also saw participation from a Singapore-based family office, SOSV, Sunil Kumar Singhvi, and the company's founders.

The funding will fuel the development and deployment of OneAsk, an AI agent designed to manage the entire Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). OneTab AI aims to simplify and enhance software development processes by integrating project management, communication, API development, and CI/CD into a unified AI-driven platform.

Founded in November 2023 by Saket Dandotia, Sonal Dandotia, and Alok Patil, OneTab AI leverages its proprietary LLMs, OneGPT and OneCode, to offer AI-powered project management, coding assistance, and workflow automation while ensuring data privacy through private hosting.

OneAsk, the startup's flagship AI agent, provides an intelligent interface for developers and project managers, enhancing productivity and reducing time-to-market. "Building an AI agent that seamlessly addresses the entire SDLC workflow has been a long-term vision for us. OneAsk enables teams to focus on what truly matters—building exceptional software," said Saket Dandotia, Founder of OneTab AI.

The AI-powered platform offers real-time collaboration tools, automated code generation, debugging, streamlined testing, and deployment analytics, ensuring a comprehensive solution for modern development teams.

Since its launch, OneTab AI has been adopted by over 15 organisations, with more joining each month. Early adopters have reported significant efficiency gains and cost savings, solidifying OneTab AI's position as a pioneer in AI-driven SDLC solutions.