OneTAC Unveiled at Startup Mahakumbh as India Pushes for Digital Transformation in Tourism Sector It is designed to facilitate seamless discovery, engagement, and transactions across the tourism, art, and culture (TAC) sectors. By building a community-led model, the platform also aims to preserve India's cultural heritage while promoting economic participation for creators and local entrepreneurs

A new national digital infrastructure initiative aimed at transforming India's tourism, art, and culture ecosystem was showcased at Startup Mahakumbh in Delhi. Known as OneTAC (Tourism, Art, and Culture), the decentralised platform seeks to digitally integrate key stakeholders, improve accessibility, and empower local communities across the country.

The showcase featured key figures including Mugdha Sinha, IAS, Director General at the Ministry of Tourism, and Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner at Accel India, along with more than 50 sector stakeholders and representatives.

OneTAC is being positioned as a national grid leveraging decentralised digital infrastructure and open protocols. It is designed to facilitate seamless discovery, engagement, and transactions across the tourism, art, and culture (TAC) sectors. By building a community-led model, the platform also aims to preserve India's cultural heritage while promoting economic participation for creators and local entrepreneurs.

As part of its next phase, OneTAC plans to establish a Steering Council responsible for guiding the platform's strategic vision and aligning it with national goals. A supporting financial mechanism, the OneTAC Impact Fund, is also being set up. This fund will focus on supporting startups and creators through CSR contributions, philanthropic grants, and equity-based investments.

The Karnataka government has backed the initiative, highlighting OneTAC in its 2025 state budget as a key driver of tourism and cultural innovation. A pilot project based in Bengaluru is slated to go live by August 2025, and will act as a proof of concept for a digital platform aimed at streamlining discovery, authentication, and transactions in the TAC space.

Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner at Accel India, emphasised the need for integrated digital solutions in the sector. "With a centralised governing council, a targeted financial mechanism, and a cutting-edge pilot project—bolstered by strong state support, led by Karnataka—OneTAC is redefining the future of India's TAC sector. These integrated efforts are essential for driving digital inclusion, empowering local entrepreneurs, and elevating the overall tourism experience in India," he said.

Pointing to the sector's potential for technological disruption, he added, "By leveraging technology to integrate stakeholders and enhance accessibility, OneTAC will uncover multi-fold opportunities for entrepreneurs to tap into the massive TAC sector."
