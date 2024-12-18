Get All Access for $5/mo

Online Learning Platform Seekho Secures USD 8 Mn in Series A Funding Led by Lightspeed With the raised funds, the Bengaluru-based platform aims to expand its offerings and reach a wider user base, especially in India's tier-II cities and beyond.

Seekho’s founder and CEO, Rohit Choudhary

Bengaluru-based online learning platform Seekho has raised USD 8 million in its Series A funding round, led by Lightspeed.

Existing investor Elevation Capital also participated in the round, marking its continued support for the startup. The announcement was made by Seekho's founder and CEO, Rohit Choudhary, in a LinkedIn post.

The funding round follows earlier reports that Seekho was aiming to raise between USD 8 million and USD 10 million at a valuation of USD 45 million, with investors eyeing a 20% stake in the company.

This fresh infusion of capital will enable Seekho to expand its offerings and reach a wider user base, especially in India's tier-II cities and beyond.

Founded in 2020 by Rohit Choudhary, Keertay Agarwal, and Yash Banwani, Seekho provides short video-based learning content across diverse categories, including finance, parenting, personal development, and social media strategies.

The platform's innovative approach delivers bite-sized educational content in episodes lasting 2-5 minutes, catering to a growing audience seeking flexible and affordable learning options.

Seekho operates on a subscription-based model, offering monthly and annual plans starting at INR 149 per month, while non-subscribers can access limited content with advertisements. The platform is available on iOS and Android, competing with established players like Unacademy, Coursera, edX, and Udemy.

"This milestone reflects the trust our users, team, and investors place in us as we build India's go-to short video platform for lifelong learning," Rohit Choudhary stated in his LinkedIn post.

With this latest round, Seekho aims to strengthen its market position and deliver accessible learning tools to empower individuals across India, continuing its mission to bridge the skills gap for learners nationwide.
