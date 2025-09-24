The company said the funding will be used towards scaling Oolka's engineering, data science, and product teams, while accelerating the rollout of advanced AI features.

Oolka, an agentic AI credit management platform, announced a fundraise of USD 7 million in Seed funding, led by Lightspeed India Partners and Z47, with participation from 8i Ventures and a group of prominent angel investors, including Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Barnwal, Ramakant Sharma, Abhishek Goyal, Rajesh Yabaji, Nitin Gupta, Madhusudan R, Anil Goteti, Arnav Kumar, and others.

Founded by Utkrishta Kumar in 2024, Oolka is building an AI-powered financial agent that aims to help track and improve users' credit health.

Utkrishta Kumar, Founder of Oolka, said that the company was founded on a simple belief that every Indian should have access to affordable credit

"Our mission today is to democratize access to better credit and financial health through agentic AI. This mission is built on trust since our users rely on us to handle one of the most important aspects of their lives, their credit. We are scaling an industry-first multi-agentic AI platform that could be the active companion for every credit & personal finance decision in India," said Kumar.

The company said the funding will be used towards scaling Oolka's engineering, data science, and product teams, while accelerating the rollout of advanced AI features. Oolka also aims to launch new tools for real-time credit improvement, build the first AI-native consumer app in credit, and invest in hyper-personalized user experiences powered by agentic AI.

Since its inception, Oolka has processed over INR 100 crore in credit repayments, is approaching 2 million users, and is on track to cross USD 1 million ARR. The platform also has partnerships with Yes Bank, IDFC Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Muthoot Finance & InCred.

Harsha Kumar, Partner, Lightspeed, said, "We are thrilled to support Oolka as they redefine credit empowerment in India. With their AI-driven focus on actionable credit insights, seamless EMI management, and rewards for responsible financial behavior, Oolka is uniquely positioned to elevate credit wellness for millions. We look forward to partnering with Utkrishta and the team as they scale their mission and drive deeper financial inclusion across the country."

Vikram Vaidyanathan, Investor and Managing Director, Z47, said, "Millions of Indians are striving to improve their credit health; it's the need of the hour, both for them and for the financial services ecosystem. Oolka's AI-powered financial companion offers a differentiated journey: it diagnoses a user's financial situation and charts a personalized path forward, focused on improving daily habits and actions. We believe Oolka is well-positioned to build deep trust and become the financial companion of choice. Wishing Utkrishta and the team godspeed on their journey ahead."