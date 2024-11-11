Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

OpenAI Acquires Chat.com Domain from HubSpot Co-founder Dharmesh Shah According to a LinkedIn post from Shah, he hinted that the sale, valued in the eight-figure range, was transacted through shares rather than cash.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HubSpot co-founder and CTO Dharmesh Shah

HubSpot co-founder and CTO Dharmesh Shah recently revealed he sold the domain name chat.com to OpenAI for over USD 15 million, marking one of the largest domain sales in recent years.

Shah had acquired chat.com in 2023, envisioning its potential as a prime address for conversational AI technology. Although he didn't initially disclose the buyer, it was soon evident when OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted the link on X (formerly Twitter), where chat.com automatically routed to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

According to a LinkedIn post from Shah, he hinted that the sale, valued in the eight-figure range, was transacted through shares rather than cash.

Shah expressed his long-standing friendship with Altman, stating he felt comfortable opting for shares given his belief in OpenAI's mission and his interest in holding a stake in the company. "I always wanted to own OpenAI shares," Shah noted, adding that his friendship with Altman also influenced his choice not to profit directly.

Explaining his motivation to buy chat.com, Shah emphasized that he saw "chat-based UX" as a revolutionary shift in human-computer interaction. "Communicating with software through a natural language interface is much more intuitive," he said, attributing this evolution to generative AI. Shah described chat.com as a "brilliant" domain due to its simplicity and inherent user trust, predicting it would host a successful product.

The sale aligns with OpenAI's gradual rebranding, as they shift away from the "GPT" brand for newer products. In September, the company introduced a new series of models, beginning with the "o1" line, aimed at offering more user-friendly model names.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James