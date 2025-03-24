OpenAI and Meta Platforms in Talks with Reliance to Explore Potential AI Partnerships OpenAI has also internally deliberated lowering the ChatGPT Plus subscription fee from its current $20 per month to a significantly lower price, making it more affordable for a wider user base.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Reliance Corporate Park (RCP), Navi Mumbai - Company website

OpenAI and Meta Platforms are in discussions with India's Reliance Industries to explore potential artificial intelligence (AI) partnerships, as per a report by The Information. One of the key topics reportedly being discussed is the possibility of Reliance Jio distributing OpenAI's ChatGPT.

OpenAI has also internally deliberated lowering the ChatGPT Plus subscription fee from its current $20 per month to a significantly lower price, making it more affordable for a wider user base. However, it remains unclear whether this specific pricing discussion has been brought up in negotiations with Reliance.

Reliance, led by Mukesh Ambani, has also proposed selling OpenAI's models to enterprise clients through an application programming interface (API). This would allow businesses in India to integrate advanced AI capabilities into their operations. Additionally, Reliance has discussed hosting and running OpenAI models locally, ensuring that Indian user data remains within the country—a move aligned with India's push for data sovereignty.

Meta, which previously invested heavily in Jio, is also considering working with Reliance to expand its AI footprint in India. A partnership with Reliance could provide Meta with better access to India's rapidly growing AI market.

A critical component of these discussions is Reliance's plan to build a massive three-gigawatt data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Touted as the largest AI-ready data center in the world, the facility would provide the necessary infrastructure for running OpenAI and Meta's AI models locally. The project, expected to be powered entirely by green energy, aligns with Reliance's broader sustainability and digital expansion initiatives.

While OpenAI, Meta, and Reliance have yet to publicly confirm these discussions, the potential alliances could mark a transformative shift in how AI is developed and deployed in India. If these partnerships materialize, they could reshape India's AI ecosystem, offering businesses and consumers greater access to cutting-edge AI tools while ensuring compliance with national data regulations.
