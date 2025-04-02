OpenAI Secures USD 40 Bn in Funding, Valued at USD 300 Bn The report also indicates that an additional USD 30 billion—USD 22.5 billion from SoftBank and USD 7.5 billion from other investors—will be invested by the end of 2025.

Sam Altman, OpenAI

AI leader OpenAI has raised USD 40 billion in a landmark funding round, pushing its post-money valuation to USD 300 billion.

According to Bloomberg, the round was led by SoftBank Group, with Masayoshi Son's firm investing USD 7.5 billion, alongside USD 2.5 billion from a syndicate of investors. Existing backers, including Microsoft, Coatue Management, Altimeter Capital, and Thrive Capital, also participated.

Announcing the funding in a blog post, OpenAI stated, "Today, we're announcing new funding—USD 40 billion at a USD 300 billion post-money valuation, which enables us to push the frontiers of AI research even further, scale our compute infrastructure, and deliver increasingly powerful tools for the 500 million people who use ChatGPT every week."

"Few companies understand how to scale transformative technology like SoftBank does. Their support will accelerate our mission to drive scientific discovery, personalized education, and AGI development," it added.

This announcement follows OpenAI's recent rollout of its image generation feature to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users globally. On April 1, the feature was made free for all users, drawing an unprecedented one million new users in just one hour.

Reflecting on this surge, Altman remarked on X, "The ChatGPT launch 26 months ago was one of the craziest viral moments I'd ever seen. We added one million users in five days. This time, we did it in an hour."

With this funding, OpenAI is poised to redefine AI's capabilities and global impact.
