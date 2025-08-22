You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is set to open its first corporate office in New Delhi in the coming months, marking its formal entry into India. The company has already begun hiring for senior sales roles as it looks to expand operations beyond its sole India-based employee, Pragya Misra, who leads public policy and partnerships.

India is now ChatGPT's second-largest market by users, with weekly active usage having quadrupled over the past year. Jake Wilczynski, OpenAI's APAC head, highlighted that India is also among the top five developer markets globally and hosts the world's largest student base on ChatGPT.

OpenAI has pledged support for the government's USD 1.2 billion IndiaAI Mission, which aims to build region-specific language models. The expansion also positions the firm to engage in shaping early AI regulations in the country.

To attract more subscribers, OpenAI recently rolled out ChatGPT Go in India at INR 399 per month, while continuing its free and premium plans. The company also plans to host its first developer day in India later this year.