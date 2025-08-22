OpenAI to Open First India Office in New Delhi OpenAI has pledged support for the government's USD 1.2 billion IndiaAI Mission

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, DD India

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is set to open its first corporate office in New Delhi in the coming months, marking its formal entry into India. The company has already begun hiring for senior sales roles as it looks to expand operations beyond its sole India-based employee, Pragya Misra, who leads public policy and partnerships.

India is now ChatGPT's second-largest market by users, with weekly active usage having quadrupled over the past year. Jake Wilczynski, OpenAI's APAC head, highlighted that India is also among the top five developer markets globally and hosts the world's largest student base on ChatGPT.

OpenAI has pledged support for the government's USD 1.2 billion IndiaAI Mission, which aims to build region-specific language models. The expansion also positions the firm to engage in shaping early AI regulations in the country.

To attract more subscribers, OpenAI recently rolled out ChatGPT Go in India at INR 399 per month, while continuing its free and premium plans. The company also plans to host its first developer day in India later this year.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

A Big 4 Firm Is Cutting Back on Entry-Level Hiring, According to a Leaked Slideshow

PwC's acceptance rate is already notoriously low, hovering around 5% for internships and 2.5% for full-time roles.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

These Are the Highest-Paying Jobs for Older Adults (With the Least Physical Labor), According to a New Report

A new report from career resources platform Resume Genius found jobs with the highest representation of older adults — and the highest pay.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How I Built a Business That Thrives Through Constant Disruption — and How You Can Too

Change is moving faster than ever — but I've learned there's one thing that keeps my business grounded, no matter what comes next.

By Aaron Vaccaro
News and Trends

International Entrepreneurs Day: What Founders Need to do to Catch the Deep-Tech Bus

Industry leaders highlight what it will take for Indian startups to build deep-tech ventures that can compete globally

By Shivani Tiwari
Leadership

This Trillion-Dollar Industry Is Where You Need to Look For Your Next Investment — Here's Why

The next trillion-dollar industry won't be social media, crypto or even AI. It will be longevity — the business of extending not just how we live, but how well we live. And the leaders who understand this now will own the future.

By Rejna Alaaldin