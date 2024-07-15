Get All Access for $5/mo

OpenAI Working On New Reasoning Technology Under Code Name 'Strawberry' Experts believe it will enhance scientific discoveries, develop complex software, and solve challenges that currently require human intuition and planning

ChatGPT developer company OpenAI is working on a secretive Artificial Intelligence project under the code-named "Strawberry". This new development is designed to significantly accelerate AI reasoning capabilities of its large language models (LLMs) models.

OpenAI's current AI models primarily generate text-based responses, however, the Strawberry project aims to equip AI with the ability to "plan ahead" and navigate the internet autonomously to conduct what OpenAI calls "deep research." This signifies a major development in LLMs since this level of development requires a deeper understanding of context, logic, and multi-step problem-solving that OpenAI is planning to achieve.

Companies like Google, Meta, and Microsoft are also striving to achieve human-level reasoning for their LLMs. Experts believe that if these companies succeed, it will enhance scientific discoveries, develop complex software, and solve challenges that currently require human intuition and planning.

While OpenAI did not comment on the Strawberry project, its spokesperson told Reuters, "We want our AI models to see and understand the world more like we do. Continuous research into new AI capabilities is a common practice in the industry, with a shared belief that these systems will improve in reasoning over time."
