Orient Technologies Buys Red Hut for INR 5.75 Cr, Invests INR 2 Cr in two Bengaluru IT Firms The move, totaling INR 7.71 crore, marks a significant step in the company's strategy to strengthen its digital infrastructure and expand its presence across South India.

Ajay Sawant, Chairman and Managing Director of Orient Technologies

Mumbai-based IT services provider Orient Technologies has announced the acquisition of Red Hut Innovation Technology Pvt Ltd for INR 5.75 crore and minority investments worth about INR 2 crore in two Bengaluru-based firms — Athena IT & Telecom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and AIT Internet Services Pvt. Ltd.

The move, totaling INR 7.71 crore, marks a significant step in the company's strategy to strengthen its digital infrastructure and expand its presence across South India.

Orient Technologies said it acquired a 46% stake in both Athena IT & Telecom Solutions and AIT Internet Services. The company stated that these investments are part of its broader plan to integrate cloud, data centre, and cybersecurity services under a single, scalable platform to meet growing enterprise demand for digital transformation.

Red Hut Innovation, known for its managed services and software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions, will be fully integrated into Orient's operations. The company expects the acquisition to enhance its ability to deliver end-to-end enterprise connectivity and managed IT services to clients nationwide.

Ajay Sawant, Chairman and Managing Director of Orient Technologies, said, "The acquisition of Red Hut will allow us to deliver seamless, secure and scalable enterprise connectivity solutions, while enhancing service control, quality and delivery efficiency," he said. "Our strategic investments in Athena IT and Telecom Solutions and AIT Internet Services reinforce our commitment to strengthening regional presence and expanding our service capabilities."

Athena IT & Telecom Solutions specialises in consulting, integration, and managed services across IT and telecom sectors, while AIT Internet Services focuses on connectivity and telecom infrastructure. Orient said the partnerships would help it tap into South India's enterprise customer base and boost its subscription-based services.

Hari Krishnan, Director at Red Hut Innovation, Athena IT & Telecom Solutions, and AIT Internet Services, said the collaboration would drive innovation and growth. "Orient Technologies' acquisition and strategic investments reflect a strong vote of confidence in our capabilities and growth potential," he said. "With Orient's scale and leadership in digital infrastructure, we are poised to accelerate innovation and deliver greater value to customers."

Orient Technologies added that the deals would open new avenues for cross-selling cloud, connectivity and security services, while strengthening recurring revenue streams.

The company said the transactions align with its long-term plan to expand in India's rapidly growing digital transformation market.
