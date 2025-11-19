His appointment will take effect once the company completes its ongoing recapitalisation later this year.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Oriflame, the Swedish beauty and wellbeing company, has announced the appointment of Robert Bensoussan as Chairman of Oriflame Holding Limited and Oriflame Investment Holding PLC.

His appointment will take effect once the company completes its ongoing recapitalisation later this year.

Bensoussan is recognised for his extensive experience in expanding global consumer and luxury brands. He previously served as CEO of Jimmy Choo, where he led a major international growth phase. He has also chaired Feelunique.com and held board positions at Interparfums and Lululemon.

Oriflame said his track record in reshaping and scaling premium brands will be important for its next phase of transformation.

The company added that Alexander af Jochnick will continue as a member of the Board and remain involved in guiding Oriflame's future direction.

"It is a privilege to join Oriflame at a time when the foundations for a sustainable future are being reset. The new investment from the af Jochnick family and long term investors materially strengthens the company and provides a strong runway for growth. This will enable us to invest further in product innovation and in our Beauty Entrepreneur community, which continues to be at the heart of Oriflame's success," said Bensoussan.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in Oriflame's story. With the recapitalisation providing a stable platform and a de-levered balance sheet, we can now focus on accelerating our transformation plan. I am confident that, with Robert's experience and the support of the Board, we will continue our legacy of innovation and help our Beauty Entrepreneurs thrive," Oriflame CEO Anna Malmhake said.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to enabling income opportunities across India, especially in tier II and tier III cities, through its purpose driven model supported by nearly 3 million independent brand partners worldwide.