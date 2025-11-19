Oriflame Names Robert Bensoussan as New Chairman as Part of Its Future Reset His appointment will take effect once the company completes its ongoing recapitalisation later this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Robert Bensoussan

Oriflame, the Swedish beauty and wellbeing company, has announced the appointment of Robert Bensoussan as Chairman of Oriflame Holding Limited and Oriflame Investment Holding PLC.

His appointment will take effect once the company completes its ongoing recapitalisation later this year.

Bensoussan is recognised for his extensive experience in expanding global consumer and luxury brands. He previously served as CEO of Jimmy Choo, where he led a major international growth phase. He has also chaired Feelunique.com and held board positions at Interparfums and Lululemon.

Oriflame said his track record in reshaping and scaling premium brands will be important for its next phase of transformation.

The company added that Alexander af Jochnick will continue as a member of the Board and remain involved in guiding Oriflame's future direction.

"It is a privilege to join Oriflame at a time when the foundations for a sustainable future are being reset. The new investment from the af Jochnick family and long term investors materially strengthens the company and provides a strong runway for growth. This will enable us to invest further in product innovation and in our Beauty Entrepreneur community, which continues to be at the heart of Oriflame's success," said Bensoussan.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in Oriflame's story. With the recapitalisation providing a stable platform and a de-levered balance sheet, we can now focus on accelerating our transformation plan. I am confident that, with Robert's experience and the support of the Board, we will continue our legacy of innovation and help our Beauty Entrepreneurs thrive," Oriflame CEO Anna Malmhake said.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to enabling income opportunities across India, especially in tier II and tier III cities, through its purpose driven model supported by nearly 3 million independent brand partners worldwide.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Living

9 Rules of Open-Office Etiquette

When the rules of open-office etiquette are observed, camaraderie, communication and collaboration will ensue.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
News and Trends

Tractor Junction Raises USD 22.6 Mn in Series A Funding

The Series A round was led by Astanor, with participation from existing backers Info Edge and Omnivore.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Battery Tech Startup LOHUM to Raise INR 131.4 Cr in Pre-Series C Round

The investment will be led by Growth I9 Opportunity LLP, along with participation from existing investors such as Baring Private Equity, Singularity Growth, Asiana Fund and several others.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Finway Accelerator Announces INR 100 Cr Investment Plan to Boost Startup Ecosystem by 2028

The initiative aims to empower promising startups across diverse sectors in seed, early, or growth stages with valuations below INR 100 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

Employee Motivation Has to Be More Than 'a Pat on the Back'

Accountability leads to ownership, which improves the connection between employees and their work.

By Heather R. Huhman