The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Outzidr Raises INR 27 Cr to Expand Gen Z Fashion Brand

Outzidr, a Bengaluru-based fashion brand focused on Gen Z women, has raised INR 27 crore in a pre-Series A round led by RTP Global, with participation from Stellaris Venture Partners.

The funds will support its upcoming expansion, including the launch of its first offline store by March 2026 and scaling its design, operations, and technology teams.

Founded in 2024 by Nirmal Jain, Mani Kant Mani and Justin Mario, Outzidr positions itself as a digital-first label catering to Indian women aged 18 to 28. Its offerings span western wear designed for a variety of occasions, including college fests, music events, and casual outings. The company adopts a test and scale model, piloting limited quantities and scaling successful pieces.

"Outzidr represents the energy of a new generation — fast-paced, fresh, and fearless," said Nirmal Jain, Co-founder and CEO. "We're building a brand that listens, learns, and reacts in real time. This fundraiser is a strong validation of our mission to become the everyday fashion choice for Gen Z women — and of the incredible team and opportunity we're building for."

The company sells through its own direct-to-consumer platform and on marketplaces like Myntra, Ajio, and Nykaa Fashion. In its first five months, Outzidr has launched over 8,000 styles and served more than 100,000 customers. It competes with brands such as NEWME, Zudio, and Style Union.

HYLENR Gets USD 3 Mn to Scale Clean Energy Solutions

HYLENR Technologies has raised USD 3 million in a pre-Series A funding round co-led by Valour Capital and Chhattisgarh Investments Limited. Other investors in the round include Karthik Sundar Iyer and Anant Sarda.

The funds will be used to accelerate the company's transition from pilot testing to commercial launch, highlighting increased investor confidence in low energy nuclear reactions as an alternative to fossil fuels.

Founded in 2024, HYLENR is a clean energy startup focused on LENR-based hybrid heat systems. These systems aim to transform thermal energy generation across various sectors including manufacturing, oil and gas, district heating, and water desalination. The company holds two patents: one for its product design and another for its proprietary process innovation.

"Our recent lab results show unprecedented energy gain ratios, and this round gives us the momentum to focus on our product roadmap. We have begun early proof-of-concept tests, with several government bodies and large corporations showing interest in our LENR systems. The next phase will focus on scaling manufacturing and expanding globally," said Siddhartha Durairajan, chairman and managing director of HYLENR.

Pilot programs are currently active in collaboration with government institutions and industrial entities. HYLENR's products range from 7.2KW systems for household use to one megawatt solutions for industrial-scale energy needs.

Spacetech Firm Xovian Gains USD 2.5 Mn for Satellite Trials

Xovian Aerospace has secured USD 2.5 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Piper Serica and TurboStart, with additional backing from Inflection Point Ventures and Eaglewings Ventures.

The funding will support the development of artificial intelligence native radio frequency satellite infrastructure and help initiate space trials before the end of the year.

Xovian is designing a constellation of nanosatellites that capture and decode dynamic signals in real time, moving beyond the limitations of optical-only satellite systems.

Its technology is aimed at industries including maritime, aviation, defence, oil and gas, and weather forecasting. The platform integrates continuous radio frequency data with artificial intelligence to support timely and accurate decision-making.

The startup has begun pilot conversations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Its vertically integrated approach focuses on low-latency and high-precision insights, with the potential to deliver significantly higher data value compared to conventional satellite services.

Spacetech funding continues to grow in 2025, with over USD 21 million raised collectively by more than twelve startups.