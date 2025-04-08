Outzidr Raises INR 30 Cr from Stellaris to Scale Affordable Gen Z Fashion The capital will be used to enhance Outzidr's agile test-and-react model, invest in people, technology, and supply chain partnerships, as well as strengthen its brand-building and inventory capabilities.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Outzidr

Online fashion retailer Outzidr has raised INR 30 crore in a funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners, with participation from marquee angel investors including Ramakant Sharma of LivSpace and Ghazal Alagh of Honasa Consumer.

The capital will be used to enhance Outzidr's agile test-and-react model, invest in people, technology, and supply chain partnerships, as well as strengthen its brand-building and inventory capabilities.

Outzidr was founded in 2024 by Nirmal Jain, Mani Kant Mani, and Justin Mario, and launched its D2C platform earlier this year. The Bengaluru-based startup is targeting an annualised revenue run rate of INR 100 crore in the next 6–8 months, aiming to revolutionise how Gen Z shops for trendy, occasion-specific fashion.

"Every day, countless trends emerge. If you try to launch products for all of them using a traditional fashion manufacturing model, the inventory burden becomes unmanageable," said Nirmal Jain, Co-founder of Outzidr. Jain brings deep domain expertise, having earlier served as Founding CEO of Styli, where he scaled the brand to INR 800 crore in five years. Mani previously led digital and omni-channel strategy at Max Fashion, while Mario has driven supply chain and strategy initiatives at Aymakan and Styli.

Outzidr's core proposition lies in its fast-fashion test-and-react model, which rapidly identifies emerging fashion trends, launches products in low minimum order quantities (MOQs), and scales only those styles that show clear consumer adoption. The brand currently maintains a lean inventory cycle of under three weeks and plans to shift 90% of its manufacturing to India within two years.

"Making the test-and-react model work at scale requires strong capabilities across demand sensing, product development, sourcing, and automated merchandising. We believe this is our key differentiator, helping us stay first to market with a wider variety of trend-right products," Jain added.

According to Mayank Jain, Principal at Stellaris Venture Partners, "An attractive market of affordable fashion for Gen Z, along with the team's unique and differentiated 'test & quick react' solution approach and a strong founder-market fit, form the three key pillars of our investment thesis."

With its dynamic model and experienced founding team, Outzidr is positioning itself as a frontrunner in the fast-evolving world of Gen Z fashion.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Solopreneurs Are Quietly Building 6 to 7 Figure Empires — Here's How

Today's solopreneurs are building profitable, purpose-driven six — and seven-figure businesses. But this is not a fallback plan — it's an intentional lifestyle choice.

By Wendy Shore
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Process

Why Smart Entrepreneurs Let AI Do the Heavy Business Lifting

How modern entrepreneurs are using AI to save time, boost sales and win customer loyalty — without breaking the bank.

By Vladimir Gorbunov
Business News

These 3 Professions Are Most Likely to Vanish in the Next 20 Years Due to AI, According to a New Report

More than 1,000 AI experts think these are the jobs that AI will soon replace.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

NABARD and HSBC Invest in OPL to Strengthen Digital Financial Ecosystems

For NABARD, the investment aligns with its goal of digitising the rural economy through integration with Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and initiatives such as Agri Stack

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta