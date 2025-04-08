The capital will be used to enhance Outzidr's agile test-and-react model, invest in people, technology, and supply chain partnerships, as well as strengthen its brand-building and inventory capabilities.

Online fashion retailer Outzidr has raised INR 30 crore in a funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners, with participation from marquee angel investors including Ramakant Sharma of LivSpace and Ghazal Alagh of Honasa Consumer.

Outzidr was founded in 2024 by Nirmal Jain, Mani Kant Mani, and Justin Mario, and launched its D2C platform earlier this year. The Bengaluru-based startup is targeting an annualised revenue run rate of INR 100 crore in the next 6–8 months, aiming to revolutionise how Gen Z shops for trendy, occasion-specific fashion.

"Every day, countless trends emerge. If you try to launch products for all of them using a traditional fashion manufacturing model, the inventory burden becomes unmanageable," said Nirmal Jain, Co-founder of Outzidr. Jain brings deep domain expertise, having earlier served as Founding CEO of Styli, where he scaled the brand to INR 800 crore in five years. Mani previously led digital and omni-channel strategy at Max Fashion, while Mario has driven supply chain and strategy initiatives at Aymakan and Styli.

Outzidr's core proposition lies in its fast-fashion test-and-react model, which rapidly identifies emerging fashion trends, launches products in low minimum order quantities (MOQs), and scales only those styles that show clear consumer adoption. The brand currently maintains a lean inventory cycle of under three weeks and plans to shift 90% of its manufacturing to India within two years.

"Making the test-and-react model work at scale requires strong capabilities across demand sensing, product development, sourcing, and automated merchandising. We believe this is our key differentiator, helping us stay first to market with a wider variety of trend-right products," Jain added.

According to Mayank Jain, Principal at Stellaris Venture Partners, "An attractive market of affordable fashion for Gen Z, along with the team's unique and differentiated 'test & quick react' solution approach and a strong founder-market fit, form the three key pillars of our investment thesis."

With its dynamic model and experienced founding team, Outzidr is positioning itself as a frontrunner in the fast-evolving world of Gen Z fashion.