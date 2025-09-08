The new name was finalised after a global naming competition that drew more than 6,000 suggestions.

IPO-bound OYO's parent company, Oravel Stays, has rebranded itself as Prism, marking a significant shift in its corporate identity.

In a letter to shareholders accessed by the Press Trust of India, founder and chairman Ritesh Agarwal said the change reflects the company's evolving portfolio and long-term vision. "Prism will serve as the umbrella for all our diverse businesses, helping us work more efficiently and clearly communicate who we are. It will tie together our different brands without losing what makes each one unique," Agarwal noted.

"Our OYO brand will continue to serve as the highly recognisable, consumer-facing identity for budget and midscale travel, a space it has defined and clearly marked, with a solid impression globally. Prism, in turn, assumes the role of the parent brand, uniting a diversified ecosystem that spans premium hospitality, extended-stay residences, celebration venues, luxury getaways, and experiential living concepts," he added.

The new name was finalised after a global naming competition that drew more than 6,000 suggestions.

Founded in 2012, OYO has grown into a global hospitality platform serving over 100 million customers across more than 35 countries. Its portfolio includes hotel brands such as OYO, Motel 6, Townhouse, Sunday and Palette.

In the vacation homes segment, it operates Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest and Studio Prestige. The extended stay category features Studio 6, acquired through G6 Hospitality in the United States. The group also runs workspace and event brands Innov8 and Weddingz.in, along with hospitality technology services that provide AI-driven partner tools and data platforms.