OYO Parent Oravel Stays Rebrands as Prism The new name was finalised after a global naming competition that drew more than 6,000 suggestions.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ritesh Agarwal

IPO-bound OYO's parent company, Oravel Stays, has rebranded itself as Prism, marking a significant shift in its corporate identity.

In a letter to shareholders accessed by the Press Trust of India, founder and chairman Ritesh Agarwal said the change reflects the company's evolving portfolio and long-term vision. "Prism will serve as the umbrella for all our diverse businesses, helping us work more efficiently and clearly communicate who we are. It will tie together our different brands without losing what makes each one unique," Agarwal noted.

"Our OYO brand will continue to serve as the highly recognisable, consumer-facing identity for budget and midscale travel, a space it has defined and clearly marked, with a solid impression globally. Prism, in turn, assumes the role of the parent brand, uniting a diversified ecosystem that spans premium hospitality, extended-stay residences, celebration venues, luxury getaways, and experiential living concepts," he added.

The new name was finalised after a global naming competition that drew more than 6,000 suggestions.

Founded in 2012, OYO has grown into a global hospitality platform serving over 100 million customers across more than 35 countries. Its portfolio includes hotel brands such as OYO, Motel 6, Townhouse, Sunday and Palette.

In the vacation homes segment, it operates Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest and Studio Prestige. The extended stay category features Studio 6, acquired through G6 Hospitality in the United States. The group also runs workspace and event brands Innov8 and Weddingz.in, along with hospitality technology services that provide AI-driven partner tools and data platforms.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Venture Catalysts Raises INR 150 Cr to Boost Leadership and Launch New Funds

The primary round valued the firm at USD 200 million post-money, while secondary transactions were independently priced between existing shareholders and new investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

3 Ways Small Businesses Can Compete With Big Companies Using the Power of AI

Small businesses can now match the speed and output of larger competitors by using AI to create content, improve communication and streamline operations.

By Georgi Todorov
News and Trends

L Catterton's India Fund Marks First Close at USD 200 Mn

The fund plans to invest in 7 to 9 companies, with average deal sizes ranging from USD 25 million to USD 150 million.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
Growing a Business

This Is the Marketing Strategy Every Small Business Can Afford

Discover why localizing your marketing and services is crucial for small business success today.

By Murali Nethi