PRISM, the parent company of OYO, has announced a significant leadership realignment aimed at strengthening its global operations and supporting expansion across key markets.

Ankit Tandon, currently CEO of OYO Vacation Homes, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of PRISM and CEO, Europe. In this expanded role, he will oversee the company's global business performance, including brands such as Belvilla, DanCenter, and Sunday Hotels.

Tandon will also manage operations in Europe, the UK, and US, which encompasses G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6. He will continue to lead the Vacation Homes business, including CheckMyGuest in France and MadeComfy in Australia.

Varun Jain, previously Chief Operating Officer for India, has been appointed COO for Asia. His responsibilities now cover India and the SEAME region, which includes Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Jain will also oversee Traum Ferienwohnungen in Germany. Within India, Innov8 and Weddingz will report to him, supported by Pankhuri Sakhuja and Nitin Gupta.

Shreerang Godbole will remain Chief Service Officer, focusing on customer experience and operations across PRISM businesses. He will additionally manage operations for DanCenter and MadeComfy.

Shirish Damani has been appointed COO for Europe Homes and Hotels and will collaborate closely with Tandon to drive supply, revenue, and margins across key European brands. He will also continue to lead global mergers and acquisitions efforts.

Gautam Swaroop, who previously led PRISM International and Traum Ferienwohnungen, is exiting to pursue new technology-led ventures but will continue to serve as an advisor to the company.

These leadership changes follow the rebranding of OYO's parent company as PRISM.

The company operates OYO along with a portfolio of hospitality and living brands in 35 countries, serving over 100 million customers globally.

According to PRISM's annual report for fiscal year 2025, OYO recorded a profit after tax of more than INR 200 crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, up sharply from INR 87 crore in the same period last year.