Funding to accelerate the growth of MOM Meal of the Moment and Gimi Gimi while boosting innovation and distribution

Packaged food brand Alimento Agro Foods Pvt Ltd has raised INR 52 crore in its Series A funding round led by IvyCap Ventures.

The fresh capital will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen nationwide distribution, and accelerate product innovation across its two brands, MOM Meal of the Moment and Gimi Gimi.

Founded in 2015 by Prateek Bhagchandka and Mugdha Bhagchandka, Alimento Agro Foods is headquartered in Kota. The company operates in fast growing packaged and instant food categories, focusing on convenient, flavour driven products that cater to modern consumption habits. Since its inception, Alimento has worked towards building multiple food brands rooted in everyday Indian meals as well as global food trends.

MOM Meal of the Moment focuses on instant meals such as dal chawal, poha and other ready to eat offerings, along with snacks positioned as mindful and guilt free choices. The brand targets consumers seeking home style flavours that fit into busy lifestyles, especially among working professionals and millennials.

Gimi Gimi addresses a different consumer segment by offering Korean inspired noodles that reflect the growing interest in Korean food and culture in India.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Prateek Bhagchandka said, "The capital will enable us to scale manufacturing, enhance distribution, and accelerate innovation across both brands. Our long term vision is to build Alimento into a house of culturally relevant, consumer loved food brands that deliver delight with every experience."

The funding round reflects increasing investor confidence in Indian FMCG companies that blend convenience, quality and culturally resonant flavours. As Alimento Agro Foods continues to scale its operations, it competes in the Indian market with players such as ITC, Tata Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever, MTR Foods, iD Fresh Food and Bikaji Foods.