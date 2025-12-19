Packaged Food Maker Alimento Agro Foods Raises INR 52 Cr Led by IvyCap Ventures Funding to accelerate the growth of MOM Meal of the Moment and Gimi Gimi while boosting innovation and distribution

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Mugdha Bhagchandka & Prateek Bhagchandka, Co-founders of Alimento Agro Foods

Packaged food brand Alimento Agro Foods Pvt Ltd has raised INR 52 crore in its Series A funding round led by IvyCap Ventures.

The fresh capital will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen nationwide distribution, and accelerate product innovation across its two brands, MOM Meal of the Moment and Gimi Gimi.

Founded in 2015 by Prateek Bhagchandka and Mugdha Bhagchandka, Alimento Agro Foods is headquartered in Kota. The company operates in fast growing packaged and instant food categories, focusing on convenient, flavour driven products that cater to modern consumption habits. Since its inception, Alimento has worked towards building multiple food brands rooted in everyday Indian meals as well as global food trends.

MOM Meal of the Moment focuses on instant meals such as dal chawal, poha and other ready to eat offerings, along with snacks positioned as mindful and guilt free choices. The brand targets consumers seeking home style flavours that fit into busy lifestyles, especially among working professionals and millennials.

Gimi Gimi addresses a different consumer segment by offering Korean inspired noodles that reflect the growing interest in Korean food and culture in India.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Prateek Bhagchandka said, "The capital will enable us to scale manufacturing, enhance distribution, and accelerate innovation across both brands. Our long term vision is to build Alimento into a house of culturally relevant, consumer loved food brands that deliver delight with every experience."

The funding round reflects increasing investor confidence in Indian FMCG companies that blend convenience, quality and culturally resonant flavours. As Alimento Agro Foods continues to scale its operations, it competes in the Indian market with players such as ITC, Tata Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever, MTR Foods, iD Fresh Food and Bikaji Foods.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae