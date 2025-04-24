Padmanabh Sinha Returns with USD 250 Mn PE Fund, LaunchBay Capital The fund plans to write cheques between USD 25-50 million in high-growth sectors like technology, financial services, industrials, and manufacturing.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Former NIIF top executive Padmanabh (Paddy) Sinha is making a bold comeback with the launch of LaunchBay Capital, a private equity fund targeting USD 250 million (approx. INR 2,000 crore) for investments in India's growth-stage companies.

Sinha, who co-founded LaunchBay Capital in 2020 but delayed its rollout post-Covid, is now back in the game as Managing Partner and co-GP. "I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position," he announced on LinkedIn, signaling a renewed mission in India's evolving investment landscape.

The fund plans to write cheques between USD 25-50 million in high-growth sectors like technology, financial services, industrials, and manufacturing. The initial target is to raise USD 100 million for the first close, although timelines remain flexible.

Speaking to ET, Sinha noted a funding gap in the growth-stage space both in India and globally — a niche LaunchBay Capital aims to fill.

Sinha stepped down in March from his role as Executive Director and CIO of NIIF's PE fund to fully focus on this venture, marking a significant shift in India's private equity ecosystem.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

