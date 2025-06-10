Padukone School of Badminton Expands to 75 Centres in First Year, Targets 250 by 2027 "As someone who grew up playing badminton, I've experienced firsthand how much this sport can shape one's life physically, mentally, and emotionally," says Deepika Padukone, Founder, PSB

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Deepika Padukone on Instagram

The Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), founded by actor and former national-level badminton player Deepika Padukone and mentored by former world recognised badminton player Prakash Padukone, has reached a milestone by launching over 75 grassroots coaching centres across 18 Indian cities within its first year of operations. The institution now plans to scale to 100 centres by the end of 2025 and 250 centres by 2027, as part of its nationwide "Badminton for All" initiative.

The centres are currently operational in cities including Bengaluru, NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Nashik, Mysuru, Panipat, Dehradun, Udaipur, Coimbatore, Sangli, and Surat, among others. The expansion is part of PSB's broader mission to democratise access to affordable, high-quality badminton coaching for individuals of all ages and skill levels.

"As someone who grew up playing badminton, I've experienced firsthand how much this sport can shape one's life—physically, mentally, and emotionally," said Deepika Padukone, Founder of PSB. "Through PSB, I hope we can bring the joy and discipline of badminton to people from all walks of life and build a generation that is healthier, more focused, and inspired by sport."

Prakash Padukone, Mentor and Advisor at PSB, added, "Sport is an integral part of growing up—it instils discipline, resilience, and a winning mindset that extends well beyond the court. With PSB, our goal is to make quality coaching accessible and affordable, nurture talent from the grassroots, and set a strong foundation for the future of Indian badminton."

PSB operates through partnerships with schools, educational institutions, and local venues, establishing grassroots academies that serve as feeder pipelines to its three High-Performance Centres of Excellence in Bengaluru. These flagship centres offer advanced training and scouting pathways for promising athletes.

To ensure consistency and quality, PSB has developed a standardised coaching methodology under the guidance of Prakash Padukone and has trained over 100 coaches through a structured certification programme. The organisation also supports the development of coaching careers, contributing to sustainable employment in the sports sector.

With its expanding footprint, PSB aims to build a robust ecosystem for badminton in India—reaching beyond elite performance to include community participation, early-stage talent development, and professional coaching opportunities.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

American Capital to Continue Flowing into India: Reports

American VC continues to be a key contributor to this trend, with US-based private equity giants like Blackstone planning a USD 25 billion India PE portfolio over five years, citing the country's stable regulations and immense growth in digital infrastructure.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

JPMorgan Will Fire Junior Bankers Over a Common Practice That CEO Jamie Dimon Calls 'Unethical'

According to a leaked memo, JPMorgan is telling junior analysts that they will be fired if they accept another job in advance.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

The Rise of Anish Singh Thakur: The Booming Bulls Story

"I never make any scripts. I just go there, use my real-time experience, and then give them the best knowledge and value," said Anish.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Stride Ventures Invests INR 85 Crore in Wow! Momo

This debt investment marks another step in Stride Ventures' mission to back high-growth, category-leading startups

By Entrepreneur Staff