The Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), founded by actor and former national-level badminton player Deepika Padukone and mentored by former world recognised badminton player Prakash Padukone, has reached a milestone by launching over 75 grassroots coaching centres across 18 Indian cities within its first year of operations. The institution now plans to scale to 100 centres by the end of 2025 and 250 centres by 2027, as part of its nationwide "Badminton for All" initiative.

The centres are currently operational in cities including Bengaluru, NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Nashik, Mysuru, Panipat, Dehradun, Udaipur, Coimbatore, Sangli, and Surat, among others. The expansion is part of PSB's broader mission to democratise access to affordable, high-quality badminton coaching for individuals of all ages and skill levels.

"As someone who grew up playing badminton, I've experienced firsthand how much this sport can shape one's life—physically, mentally, and emotionally," said Deepika Padukone, Founder of PSB. "Through PSB, I hope we can bring the joy and discipline of badminton to people from all walks of life and build a generation that is healthier, more focused, and inspired by sport."

Prakash Padukone, Mentor and Advisor at PSB, added, "Sport is an integral part of growing up—it instils discipline, resilience, and a winning mindset that extends well beyond the court. With PSB, our goal is to make quality coaching accessible and affordable, nurture talent from the grassroots, and set a strong foundation for the future of Indian badminton."

PSB operates through partnerships with schools, educational institutions, and local venues, establishing grassroots academies that serve as feeder pipelines to its three High-Performance Centres of Excellence in Bengaluru. These flagship centres offer advanced training and scouting pathways for promising athletes.

To ensure consistency and quality, PSB has developed a standardised coaching methodology under the guidance of Prakash Padukone and has trained over 100 coaches through a structured certification programme. The organisation also supports the development of coaching careers, contributing to sustainable employment in the sports sector.

With its expanding footprint, PSB aims to build a robust ecosystem for badminton in India—reaching beyond elite performance to include community participation, early-stage talent development, and professional coaching opportunities.