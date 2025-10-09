The 11 selected startups include Ambiator, Awiros, Biomoneta, Cantata, Devic Earth, DoorVi, Kubo Care, Red Health, Respirer Living Sciences, Spacemate, and The Energy Company, each innovating in smart technology.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Panasonic Life Solutions India and Panasonic Corporation have announced the selection of 11 startups for the third edition of the "Panasonic Ignition" Corporate Accelerator Programme.

The initiative, launched in association with Beyond Next Ventures, aims to transform residential living through scalable, technology-driven solutions that promote sustainability and long-term societal benefit.

The programme, introduced in September 2025 under the guidance of Kunio Gohara, Chief Transformation Officer of Panasonic Corporation, received over 113 startup applications. After a comprehensive evaluation process, 11 promising ventures were shortlisted.

Over the next three months, these startups will participate in the Panasonic Ignition cohort, where they will receive mentoring, expert guidance, and access to masterclasses led by Panasonic and Beyond Next Ventures. At the end of the cohort, the final winners will be announced in December 2025 following regular performance reviews.

The 11 selected startups are:

Ambiator – Develops a dew-point regenerative cooling system that delivers fresh cooled air while reducing electricity consumption by up to 80 percent. Awiros – Provides a video AI platform that transforms video data into real-time intelligence for smarter analytics and automation. Biomoneta – Creates airborne decontamination devices with 99.999 percent efficiency, eliminating harmful pathogens without producing byproducts. Cantata – Offers a universal smart remote to control multiple connected devices through a seamless digital interface. Devic Earth – A clean technology company delivering scalable solutions to combat large-area air pollution effectively. DoorVi – Provides a smart visitor management solution that converts any smartphone into a wireless video intercom system. Kubo Care – Builds contact-free health monitoring systems that help senior citizens live independently and safely. Red Health – Operates a technology-led platform offering integrated emergency response services covering "first minute to last mile." Respirer Living Sciences – Develops IoT-enabled energy recovery ventilators that maintain healthy indoor air without wasting energy. Spacemate – A proptech company creating an integrated privacy-first "SuperApp" for premium residential communities. The Energy Company – Designs smart energy storage systems that help households cut power bills and integrate solar and EV charging.

Through this collaboration, Panasonic and Beyond Next Ventures aim to co-create impactful solutions that address emerging market needs while promoting sustainability and technological advancement. The initiative reinforces Panasonic's vision of enabling consumer-centric innovation and inclusive growth in India.

Founded in 1918, the Panasonic Group is a global leader in advanced technologies, reporting consolidated net sales of 8,458.2 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

Beyond Next Ventures, headquartered in Japan, continues to expand in India with its first India-focused fund supporting early-stage deeptech startups in health, climate, and digital infrastructure.