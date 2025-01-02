The initiative, launched in partnership with Beyond Next Ventures, focuses on innovation in areas like smart living technologies, health and wellness, sustainable living, energy efficiency, and connected devices.

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), in collaboration with Panasonic Corporation (PC), has announced the selection of 12 startups for the second edition of the Panasonic Ignition Challenge, an accelerator program aimed at enhancing Indian consumer lifestyles through innovative technologies.

The initiative, launched in partnership with Beyond Next Ventures, focuses on innovation in areas like smart living technologies, health and wellness, sustainable living, energy efficiency, and connected devices.

This edition received an overwhelming response, with 163 applications submitted since its launch in October 2024. Following a rigorous evaluation process led by Chief Transformation Officer Kunio Gohara, 12 promising startups were selected.

The chosen startups will participate in a three-month cohort program, receiving mentorship from Panasonic, Beyond Next Ventures, Dentsu, and Zinnov. The program offers investment opportunities, masterclasses, product strategy support, and guidance on scaling operations.

At the end of the cohort, challenges will be presented to the startups, with final winners announced in March 2025.

"We are thrilled with the response received for the second edition of the Panasonic Ignition programme, with a clear objective of improving Indian consumer lifestyles through technology innovations " said Manish Misra, the Chief Innovation Officer, at Panasonic Life Solutions India. "This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering groundbreaking technologies and solutions that address the evolving needs of our consumers while contributing to a sustainable future."

Selected Startups

Wellnesys: Develops AI-integrated smart yoga mats. Mave Health: Offers wearables to improve brain health. Avantari: Provides wellness-focused smart rings. Euphotic Labs: Creates robo-chef appliances for personalised meals. Karban: Innovates next-gen smart consumer appliances. Cityfurnish: Offers rental subscriptions for appliances. Petgully: AI-driven smart pet grooming solutions. Aliste Technologies: IoT-enabled energy management for enterprises. Connected Cooking Solutions: AI-powered personalized nutrition platforms. RayIoT Solutions: Wi-Fi-enabled health monitoring devices. Zenithzephyr Wellness: AI wearables for mental and physical health. UTC Digital: Simplifies trade-ins and disposal of used appliances.

The program leverages expertise from Beyond Next Ventures' startup network, Dentsu's trend insights, and Zinnov's strategic frameworks. This collaborative effort emphasises co-creating market-aligned solutions.

The inaugural edition recognised Enlite, creators of AI-enabled wireless building management systems, and Clairco, developers of IoT-based air purification solutions. Both are engaged in strategic trials and investment due diligence with Panasonic.

Founded in 1918, Panasonic is a global leader in consumer electronics, housing, and energy solutions. It operates under Panasonic Holdings Corporation and reported consolidated net sales of 8,496.4 billion yen in FY 2024.