The acquisition will add a large tertiary care hospital with a capacity of 360 beds to Park Medi World's portfolio.

Park Medi World Limited has agreed to acquire KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS) in an all cash transaction valued at INR 245 crore, marking a significant expansion move for the hospital chain in North India. The deal involves the acquisition of the entire existing shareholding of KPIMS.

The transaction further strengthens the Park Group's presence in key urban centres across North India. The Institute is expected to add immediate value following integration, with focused efforts planned to strengthen clinical programs, enhance efficiency and improve utilisation in the coming years.

Dr Ankit Gupta, Managing Director of Park Medi World Limited, said, "The acquisition of KP Institute of Medical Sciences is an important step in expanding our footprint in North India. Agra is a high potential market with a growing demand for reliable healthcare services, and we see this facility as a strong platform to deliver advanced and affordable care to the community."

Launched in 2023, KPIMS is a NABH accredited multi specialty hospital and is empanelled with major insurance providers and government health schemes. Its broad range of super specialty services and modern infrastructure position it well for sustained growth in the regional healthcare market.

Park Group currently operates 14 hospitals across North India with a combined capacity of about 3,250 beds. The group is also in the process of integrating six more hospitals at various stages of development, which will add another 1,650 beds. With these additions, the group expects its total bed strength to reach around 5,260 by March 2028.

The group has established hospitals in cities such as Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat, Ambala, Mohali, Patiala, Bathinda, Behror and Jaipur. It offers a wide range of services including cardiology, neurology, oncology, orthopaedics, critical care and women and child health, supported by modern diagnostics and round the clock emergency care.