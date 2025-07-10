Partners Group to Acquire Majority Stake in Infinity Fincorp for INR 1,950 Cr

Infinity is expected to deploy the INR 600 crore primary infusion to accelerate branch rollouts, enhance technology platforms, and improve customer onboarding and experience.

In a major private equity move, global private markets investment firm Partners Group is set to acquire a significant majority stake in Mumbai-based Infinity Fincorp Solutions for INR 1,950 crore, making it one of the largest NBFC transactions in India this year.

The existing shareholder Jungle Ventures also participated in the round. The deal includes a primary capital infusion of INR 600 crore along with a secondary purchase from Indium IV (Mauritius) Holdings Limited, a Fund managed by Global Opportunity Advisors (Mauritius) Limited which is advised by True North Managers LLP and other shareholders.

Infinity, a growing NBFC, provides secured loans to small businesses and entrepreneurs across 120+ branches in eight states. The firm boasts assets under management (AUM) of INR 1,200+ crore and serves around 50,000 customers, many from underserved tier II and III towns engaged in agriculture, trade, and manufacturing.

"We are dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and business owners across tier III towns in India," said Shrikant Ravalkar, Founder, MD and CEO of Infinity. "We welcome Partners Group and intend on leveraging their operational expertise to further broad base our mission of serving the Indian MSME sector."

According to Vageesh Gupta, Managing Director at Partners Group, "The MSME segment contributes a significant share to India's GDP. We believe non-bank lenders like Infinity are best positioned to serve these businesses through specialised, localised lending models."

Infinity is expected to deploy the INR 600 crore primary infusion to accelerate branch rollouts, enhance technology platforms, and improve customer onboarding and experience. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Nitin Nayak, board nominee of Indium IV, added, "Infinity has scaled up remarkably within a few years, demonstrating strong credit quality and profitability. The management team's understanding of MSME credit needs is exceptional."

Murali Krishnan Nair, Partner at Partners Group, highlighted the firm's prior success with Aavas Financiers and stated, "We bring both capital and operational experience. Infinity's employee-centric culture and market understanding give us a strong platform for the next phase of growth."

Arpit Beri of Jungle Ventures said, "Infinity is scaling rapidly with discipline and innovation. We are excited to continue our partnership."

Sagar Agrawal, Managing Partner at Beams Fintech Fund, noted, "This transaction validates Infinity's business model and its consistent performance in the Micro-LAP segment."

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Infinity and Indium IV on the deal.

This acquisition marks Partners Group's strategic entry into India's high-growth NBFC landscape, a sector gaining momentum with the government's push for MSME credit, digitalisation, and financial inclusion.