Jungle Ventures, one of Infinity's early institutional investors, also participated, deepening its commitment with an investment of INR 128 crore.

Infinity Fincorp Solutions, an RBI-registered non-banking financial company (NBFC) focused on India's MSME sector, has announced the complete acquisition by Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry.

The transaction received an RBI approval in October 2025, and is valued at approximately INR 1,950 crore and includes a primary capital infusion of about INR 600 crore to fund future expansion, along with a secondary share purchase from existing shareholders, including Indium IV (Mauritius) Holdings.

With the acquisition transaction, the Partners group became the majority shareholder in Infinity, while Jungle Ventures continues to be on the cap table as a long-term investor, along with Archerman Capital and Beams Fintech Fund.

Founded by Shrikant Ravalkar, Infinity Fincorp has been providing small and medium enterprises across India's Tier-2 and 3 cities. The company now operates more than 120 branches across eight states, serving close to 50,000 customers with assets under management (AUM) exceeding INR 1,450 crore.

The company said that the fresh capital will support its next phase of growth, accelerating its branch network expansion, technology, and customer experience.

Shrikant Ravalkar, Founder, MD, and CEO of Infinity Fincorp Solutions Pvt Ltd, said, "We are deeply humbled by the confidence and support shown by Partners Group, Jungle Ventures, Archerman Capital, and Beams Fintech Fund in Infinity Fincorp Solutions Pvt Ltd. This partnership will go a long way in empowering entrepreneurs and business owners across Tier 3 and beyond, through flexible, need-based lending solutions designed to create lasting impact.

Our extensive branch network and strong focus on customer service continue to set us apart in the MSME lending space. With the support of Partners Group, we are well-positioned to further strengthen our business model and accelerate our growth."