Partners Group Acquires Majority Stake in Infinity Fincorp Solutions, Jungle Ventures Deepens Funding Commitment Jungle Ventures, one of Infinity's early institutional investors, also participated, deepening its commitment with an investment of INR 128 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Infinity Fincorp Solutions, an RBI-registered non-banking financial company (NBFC) focused on India's MSME sector, has announced the complete acquisition by Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry.

The transaction received an RBI approval in October 2025, and is valued at approximately INR 1,950 crore and includes a primary capital infusion of about INR 600 crore to fund future expansion, along with a secondary share purchase from existing shareholders, including Indium IV (Mauritius) Holdings.

Jungle Ventures, one of Infinity's early institutional investors, also participated, deepening its commitment with an investment of INR 128 crore.

With the acquisition transaction, the Partners group became the majority shareholder in Infinity, while Jungle Ventures continues to be on the cap table as a long-term investor, along with Archerman Capital and Beams Fintech Fund.

Founded by Shrikant Ravalkar, Infinity Fincorp has been providing small and medium enterprises across India's Tier-2 and 3 cities. The company now operates more than 120 branches across eight states, serving close to 50,000 customers with assets under management (AUM) exceeding INR 1,450 crore.

The company said that the fresh capital will support its next phase of growth, accelerating its branch network expansion, technology, and customer experience.

Shrikant Ravalkar, Founder, MD, and CEO of Infinity Fincorp Solutions Pvt Ltd, said, "We are deeply humbled by the confidence and support shown by Partners Group, Jungle Ventures, Archerman Capital, and Beams Fintech Fund in Infinity Fincorp Solutions Pvt Ltd. This partnership will go a long way in empowering entrepreneurs and business owners across Tier 3 and beyond, through flexible, need-based lending solutions designed to create lasting impact.

Our extensive branch network and strong focus on customer service continue to set us apart in the MSME lending space. With the support of Partners Group, we are well-positioned to further strengthen our business model and accelerate our growth."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

The Policy Exchange Raises $1.5 Million in Series B Funding

According to a press release, the funds raised will be used towards its technology infrastructure, building an organizational structure, and driving market awareness.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Is India's Convenience Food Market the Next Big Bet for Food Entrepreneurs?

India's addressable consumer base for convenient foods has grown from 50 million to nearly 80 million in two years, driven by urbanization and quick commerce expansion

By Saumyangi Yadav
Side Hustle

This 29-Year-Old Quit Her Job to Pursue a $13k-a-Month Side Hustle

Michelle Hu followed her passion for beauty and organization into business.

By Amanda Breen
Thought Leaders

50 Side Hustle Ideas to Make Extra Money in 2025

Do you need some extra cash? Here are 50 side hustles for making money on the side. From freelancing to selling products, find out how to earn extra income today.

By R.L. Adams
News and Trends

MoEngage Bags $100 Mn to Scale Marketing AI Agents and Expand in North America

The funding comes during the company's efforts to amp up its global expansion plans, with the North America region now contributing the largest share of its revenue. The company's total funding now exceeds USD 250 million.

By Entrepreneur Staff