Passenger Vehicle Records Highest-ever Quarterly Sales: SIAM Passenger vehicle sales rose to 10.74 lakh in the July to September quarter from 10.26 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Canva

Passenger vehicle wholesalers in India rose to its highest in any quarter in the July-September period standing at 10,74,189 units, up 4.7 per cent from 10,26,309 units in the same period of 2022-23. The growth is attributed to robust demand for utility vehicles, industry body SIAM said.

On a monthly basis, total passenger vehicle sales rose to 3.61 lakh in September as against 3.55 lakh in the same period in 2022.

Commenting on sales data of Q2 for 2023-24, Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM said, "Passenger vehicle, three wheelers and commercial vehicle segments continue to witness growth in Q2 of 2023-24, although two wheelers wholesales numbers have posted a marginal de-growth, compared to Q2 of last year, the retails have been encouraging. As we get into the festival season, all segments of the Industry are optimistic and look towards posting good numbers in Q3 as well. This growth in the automobile sectors can be attributed to the all-round economic growth of the country, which is also enabled through the conducive government policies."

Among segments, three-wheelers have recorded the highest-ever sales at 1.95 lakh during the quarter under review, surpassing the 2018-19 level, SIAM pointed out. Two-wheeler sales on the other hand have slipped below 2016-17 levels to 45.98 lakh in the September quarter.

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, said, "Passenger vehicles have posted a growth of 4.7 per cent and three wheelers have posted a growth of 62.2 per cent, compared to Q2 of last year. The passenger vehicle segment crossed 2 million units sales for the first time, in the first half of the current financial year. Commercial Vehicles also posted a decent growth of 6.9 per cent in this Quarter, compared to Q2 of last financial year, driven by good growth in medium and heavy commercial vehicles. Two-wheelers segment has declined by (-)1.6 per cent in this Quarter, as compared to last year."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Women Entrepreneur™

The Woman who Designed World's Largest Office Building

Her approach towards creativity is inspired by the evolutionary processes in nature and her belief in sustainability shapes all her projects.

By Punita Sabharwal
Technology

How AI Is Transforming Healthcare

AI has been prevalent in several industries and healthcare is the latest addition to the list. With a population of 1.4 billion, India has just 64 doctors per 100,000 against the world average of 150 doctors per 100,000 people. AI is going to facilitate the healthcare process by lending a helping hand to medical professionals.

By Paromita Gupta
Marketing

10 Small Business Marketing Strategies That Actually Work

Avoid the pitfalls of small business marketing and achieve long-term goals by choosing the right strategies.

By Christian Nwachukwu
Management

From Setback to Success — 4 Ways to Turn Your Struggles into Resilience

The business world is in flux, and the ability to adapt can be your greatest asset.

By Henri Al Helaly
Branding

How Generative AI Will Revolutionize The Future of Your Brand

Artificial intelligence has disrupted many traditional ways of graphic design, and it can be harnessed to revolutionize the future of your company. be apart of it What this means for the future

By Zaheer Dodhia
Marketing

6 Tips for Choosing the Best PR Agency for Your Company

Choosing the right PR agency can profoundly impact your brand's reputation and success. Dive into actionable tips to find the agency that aligns with your objectives, budget and culture.

By Danielle Sabrina