The fresh capital will be used to deepen adoption of PaySprint's SprintNXT and Escrow Infrastructure, expand AI-driven capabilities in onboarding and fraud detection, strengthen banking and enterprise partnerships, and scale its product and engineering teams.

Delhi-based fintech and regtech startup PaySprint Private Limited has raised USD 3 million in its Series A funding round to fuel the next phase of business banking innovation. The round is being completed in two tranches, with the first USD 1.2 million already secured and the remaining INR 15 crore expected soon.

"This is not just a fundraiser—it's a milestone moment," said S Anand, Founder and CEO of PaySprint. "We've gone from one product to powering end-to-end journeys for NBFCs, fintechs, platforms, and enterprises. With SprintNXT and our newly launched escrow stack, we're solving problems that used to take months and multiple vendors to fix—now done in days, under one roof."

Founded in December 2020 by S Anand, Deepankar Agarwal, and Satnam Kaur Sachdeva, PaySprint provides open banking API solutions through a unified platform tailored for banking and payments. Over the years, the company has grown from a single-product focus to building a full-fledged digital financial infrastructure.

At the heart of PaySprint's offerings is SprintNXT, a comprehensive Business Banking Switch that enables:

Connected banking and smart payouts

Real-time collections and automated reconciliation

Actionable financial insights for enterprises

In parallel, SprintVerify, PaySprint's robust verification engine, powers onboarding and identity checks across over 120 APIs, including PAN, Aadhaar, RC, and bank account verification.

The company is now entering the next frontier with SprintEXcrow, an Escrow-as-a-Service platform for digital platforms and lending ecosystems, and SprintEX-code, a physical and cloud-based software escrow platform ensuring source code protection and regulatory compliance.

"These offerings fill a long-standing trust gap in India's digital economy," Anand said. "With SprintNXT, SprintVerify, and now our Escrow Stack, PaySprint is not just offering services—we're offering scale."

With FY 25–26 off to a dynamic start, PaySprint is positioning itself to lead the next wave of fintech innovation by simplifying and scaling India's business banking infrastructure.