PaySprint Raises USD 3 Mn in Series A Funding The fresh capital will be used to deepen adoption of PaySprint's SprintNXT and Escrow Infrastructure, expand AI-driven capabilities in onboarding and fraud detection, strengthen banking and enterprise partnerships, and scale its product and engineering teams.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

S Anand, Founder and CEO of PaySprint

Delhi-based fintech and regtech startup PaySprint Private Limited has raised USD 3 million in its Series A funding round to fuel the next phase of business banking innovation. The round is being completed in two tranches, with the first USD 1.2 million already secured and the remaining INR 15 crore expected soon.

The fresh capital will be used to deepen adoption of PaySprint's SprintNXT and Escrow Infrastructure, expand AI-driven capabilities in onboarding and fraud detection, strengthen banking and enterprise partnerships, and scale its product and engineering teams.

"This is not just a fundraiser—it's a milestone moment," said S Anand, Founder and CEO of PaySprint. "We've gone from one product to powering end-to-end journeys for NBFCs, fintechs, platforms, and enterprises. With SprintNXT and our newly launched escrow stack, we're solving problems that used to take months and multiple vendors to fix—now done in days, under one roof."

Founded in December 2020 by S Anand, Deepankar Agarwal, and Satnam Kaur Sachdeva, PaySprint provides open banking API solutions through a unified platform tailored for banking and payments. Over the years, the company has grown from a single-product focus to building a full-fledged digital financial infrastructure.

At the heart of PaySprint's offerings is SprintNXT, a comprehensive Business Banking Switch that enables:

  • Connected banking and smart payouts
  • Real-time collections and automated reconciliation
  • Actionable financial insights for enterprises

In parallel, SprintVerify, PaySprint's robust verification engine, powers onboarding and identity checks across over 120 APIs, including PAN, Aadhaar, RC, and bank account verification.

The company is now entering the next frontier with SprintEXcrow, an Escrow-as-a-Service platform for digital platforms and lending ecosystems, and SprintEX-code, a physical and cloud-based software escrow platform ensuring source code protection and regulatory compliance.

"These offerings fill a long-standing trust gap in India's digital economy," Anand said. "With SprintNXT, SprintVerify, and now our Escrow Stack, PaySprint is not just offering services—we're offering scale."

With FY 25–26 off to a dynamic start, PaySprint is positioning itself to lead the next wave of fintech innovation by simplifying and scaling India's business banking infrastructure.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Side Hustle

Want to Start a Side Hustle Helping a Small Business? Here Are the Gigs That Pay the Most.

It's National Small Business Month — and a great time to start a side hustle.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

CureBay Raises USD 21 Mn Series B to Scale Rural Healthcare Delivery

The Series B round was led by Bertelsmann India Investments, with continued support from existing investors Elevar Equity and British International Investment.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

From IIT Kanpur to Global Unicorns: Naveen Tewari's Relentless Pursuit of Creation

"It was not until Harvard Business School that the idea of creation began to crystallise, "They weren't interested in conversations about industries or markets. They were just obsessed with creation," Naveen Tewari, Founder of InMobi and Glance

By Punita Sabharwal