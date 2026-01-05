Based on Paytm's last traded share price of INR 1,340, the total value of these options is estimated at around INR 16.6 crore.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

One 97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm, has approved a fresh grant of employee stock options under its ESOP Scheme 2019, as per a stock exchange filing.

The company said 1,23,908 stock options have been granted to eligible employees. Based on Paytm's last traded share price of INR 1,340, the total value of these options is estimated at around INR 16.6 crore.

In a separate regulatory update last month, Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications, received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator.

The approval allows PPSL to handle physical or offline payments as well as cross border transactions. With this clearance, PPSL now holds payment aggregator approvals across online, offline and cross border segments. The company said this would allow it to provide payment aggregation services for a wider range of merchant use cases.

Financially, One 97 Communications reported revenue from operations of INR 2,061 crore in Q2 FY26, up from INR 1,659 crore a year earlier. Net profit declined to INR 21 crore from INR 930 crore in quarter.