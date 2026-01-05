Paytm Parent Grants Over 1.24 Lakh ESOPs to Employees Based on Paytm's last traded share price of INR 1,340, the total value of these options is estimated at around INR 16.6 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Paytm

One 97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm, has approved a fresh grant of employee stock options under its ESOP Scheme 2019, as per a stock exchange filing.

The company said 1,23,908 stock options have been granted to eligible employees. Based on Paytm's last traded share price of INR 1,340, the total value of these options is estimated at around INR 16.6 crore.

In a separate regulatory update last month, Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications, received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator.

The approval allows PPSL to handle physical or offline payments as well as cross border transactions. With this clearance, PPSL now holds payment aggregator approvals across online, offline and cross border segments. The company said this would allow it to provide payment aggregation services for a wider range of merchant use cases.

Financially, One 97 Communications reported revenue from operations of INR 2,061 crore in Q2 FY26, up from INR 1,659 crore a year earlier. Net profit declined to INR 21 crore from INR 930 crore in quarter.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae