Varun Sridhar, chief executive officer of Paytm Services, a subsidiary of One 97 Communications, has stepped down after a five-year stint with the fintech company.

His departure concludes a significant chapter in Paytm's financial services journey, during which he played a central role in shaping strategy and execution.

Sridhar joined Paytm in the period leading up to its initial public offering, helping establish the operating model that supported the company's public listing. At Paytm Money, he was instrumental in launching new initiatives, including daily mutual fund SIPs, expanding digital gold products, and developing secured lending concepts. Under his leadership, the business scaled steadily and turned profitable.

Prior to Paytm, Sridhar spent close to eight years with BNP Paribas, where he oversaw the acquisition and integration of Sharekhan. His career of more than two decades spans banking, wealth management, and fintech.

Currently residing in Goa, Sridhar noted in a LinkedIn post that he intends to take time to reflect before deciding on his next move. He is considering options such as starting a wealthtech venture, pursuing opportunities in AI-driven education, or taking a sabbatical before returning to the startup ecosystem.

Paytm Money, now headed by Sandiip Bharadwaj, reported INR 195.7 crore in revenue and INR 71.6 crore profit in FY24. Despite this growth, the platform continues to trail behind rivals like Groww, Zerodha, and Dhan in user growth.