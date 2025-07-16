PayU India Secures INR 302.88 Cr Equity Infusion from Parent Firm MIH Payments Holdings BV MIH Payments Holdings BV is a part of the broader Prosus group, a spin-off of South Africa's Naspers, and has been actively backing PayU's efforts to expand its presence in India's competitive digital payment landscape.

Anirban Mukherjee, PayU India

Digital payments company PayU India has secured INR 302.88 crore in fresh equity funding from its parent firm, MIH Payments Holdings BV, a Netherlands-based entity owned by global internet investment group Prosus.

The fund infusion, detailed in regulatory filings, involved the allotment of 48.68 million fully paid equity shares at INR 62.21 each. This includes a nominal value of INR 10 and a share premium of INR 52.21. The equity shares were issued for cash and carry the same rights as existing shares.

MIH Payments Holdings BV is a part of the broader Prosus group, a spin-off of South Africa's Naspers, and has been actively backing PayU's efforts to expand its presence in India's competitive digital payment landscape.

Led by Anirban Mukherjee, PayU India reported a mixed financial performance for the fiscal year 2025. The company's revenue rose by over 21 percent, reaching USD 669 million from USD 551 million in the previous year. However, the aEBIT loss widened to USD 44 million, up from USD 32 million in FY24.

PayU's core payments business grew 12 percent year-on-year, generating USD 498 million in revenue, supported by a wider reach among existing merchants and growth in value-added offerings. Despite margin pressures due to intense UPI competition, the business achieved breakeven in the second half of the year, with an improved EBIT margin of minus 2 percent.

To strengthen its real-time payment capabilities, PayU acquired a 70 percent stake in Mindgate Solutions for USD 68 million. Meanwhile, its credit arm, PayU Finance, disbursed loans worth USD 1.1 billion, with a focus on small and medium enterprises. The credit division saw revenue jump by 60 percent to USD 171 million, though it continued to face profitability challenges due to higher credit losses and financing costs.
