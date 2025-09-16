Peak XV Leads USD 48 Mn Round in AI Startup MarqVision As part of the deal, Peak XV managing director Shailendra J Singh will join the board of MarqVision.

Peak XV managing director Shailendra J Singh

Peak XV Partners has led a USD 48 million Series B funding round in MarqVision, a Y Combinator backed startup that uses AI to combat counterfeits and digital piracy. The investment marks one of Peak XV's largest commitments in the United States as it expands its focus beyond India.

The round also saw participation from Salesforce Ventures, Coral Capital, HSG, previously known as Sequoia China, and Y Combinator partner emeritus Michael Seibel. As part of the deal, Peak XV managing director Shailendra J Singh will join the board of MarqVision.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, MarqVision provides an AI powered brand protection platform that enables companies to identify and remove counterfeit products, impersonations, unauthorised sales, and piracy across online marketplaces, social media platforms, websites, and messaging apps.

Its technology combines deep learning based image and text recognition with generative AI and automated enforcement systems to issue takedown notices and track infringing sellers.

The startup claims that it has already secured more than 350 global customers and has surpassed USD 25 million in annual recurring revenue. For Peak XV, this investment is a significant step in building its US presence following its split from Sequoia Capital in June 2023. Since the separation, the firm has faced leadership changes, fund restructuring, and increased scrutiny over some legacy portfolio companies.

Despite these challenges, Peak XV has established a Bay Area office and recently hired former Y Combinator and Blackstone investor Arnav Sahu to drive its American strategy. The MarqVision deal follows Peak XV's backing of another Y Combinator alumni, Hyperbound, announced earlier this week.
