Peak XV Partners Leads USD 40 Mn Investment in Lighthouse Canton The funds will be used to enhance technology, expand product offerings, strengthen leadership, and grow operations in new markets.

Lighthouse Canton has raised USD 40 million in a strategic funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Nextinfinity, the investment holding company of Shyam Maheshwari, and Qatar Insurance Company.

This marks the firm's first external fundraise. The funds will be used to enhance technology, expand product offerings, strengthen leadership, and grow operations in new markets.

Founded in 2014, Lighthouse Canton operates as a global investment institution with wealth and asset management businesses. It manages over USD 5 billion in assets across Singapore, India, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

The wealth management division caters to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, entrepreneurs, and corporations, while the asset management unit offers strategies in hedge funds, private equity, real estate, private credit, venture capital, and public markets.

The firm employs more than 200 professionals across its offices in Singapore, Dubai, India, and London, serving clients with cross-border investment and advisory services.
