The 11th Surge cohort features AI and fintech players like Finster, Ignosis, OnFinance, Vault Wealth, Cybrilla, alongside enterprise and consumer startups, with 3 AI ventures currently in stealth mode.

Peak XV Partners has announced the 11th edition of Surge, its scale-up program designed for early-stage founders. The new cohort brings together 23 startups from India, Southeast Asia, and global markets, with a strong focus on artificial intelligence, fintech solutions, consumer products, and developer infrastructure.

Surge 11 mirrors the evolving priorities of the startup ecosystem. Of the 23 companies, 12 are AI-first ventures developing tools for enterprise and consumer use cases. They are joined by 4 fintech innovators, 4 emerging consumer brands, and 3 infrastructure-focused startups.

This batch features names such as Finster, Ignosis, OnFinance, Vault Wealth, and Cybrilla in the AI and financial services space. Other ventures addressing enterprise and consumer needs include AIR Trading, JustAI, Pre6, Palo, Qbeast, Round1, SixSense, Thanks, Supanote, Tonbo.io, and Nirmata. The cohort also includes 3 AI companies currently in stealth mode.

Since its launch in 2019, Surge has built a reputation as one of the most influential early-stage platforms worldwide. Startups that emerged from the program have collectively raised more than USD 3 billion (about INR 25,000 crore) in follow-on capital, while the top 10 companies alone have generated over USD 1 billion (about INR 8,300 crore) in annual revenues. The community now includes more than 170 startups and 400 founders across 17 nationalities and 18 sectors.

Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV and Surge, highlighted, "At Surge, we believe the seed stage is where the magic begins. Surge 11 reflects the extraordinary entrepreneurial energy across our region. AI is leading the charge, but we are also seeing new waves of fintech and consumer innovation. This cohort truly offers a glimpse of the future."

In addition to seed funding of up to USD 3 million (about INR 25 crore), Surge provides immersion programs, mentorship, and operational guidance.