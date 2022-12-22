PedalStart Raises $250,000 In Pre-seed Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

PedalStart, a Gurugram-based startup founders' community platform, has so far raised a total of $300,000 in the pre-seed round.

PedalStart will use these funds to build a core team and tech, for easy movement and connection of founders with mentors, and is planning to onboard 3000-plus founders in the community. The company is an open platform for early-stage startup founders where they can learn, build and raise funds.

Pal and Darolia said, "Currently, we are only focusing on two things, first is to figure out multiple channels/ways to add and enable early-stage founders and second, what innovation we can bring into the ecosystem to make it more efficient and data-driven. In the next 12 months, we will launch some out-come driven and efficient technologies to build and empower the ecosystem. Along with this we will also focus on innovation from tier II and III cities."

"We really liked the concept of initial equity free support and once the startup is comfortable with the process then high engagement for acceleration. This provides comfort to both PedalStart and the founders when they engage initially with each other in the light touch model. We are re-investing in the current round as the Company has grown faster than what we anticipated which is a testimony of the execution capabilities of the founders and the team," said Sorabh Agarwal, co-founder, AngelBay.

Launched in 2021, PedalStart is a platform which is building startup founders. The platform helps build founders through their startup ideas, with the help of ex-entrepreneurs, successful startup founders, domain experts and angel investors.