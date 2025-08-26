The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Peeko Raises USD 3.2 Mn for Babycare Quick Commerce

Peeko, a Bengaluru-based quick commerce startup specialising in babycare products, has raised USD 3.2 million in a funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from several angel investors, including Maninder Gulati, Titan Capital co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, Abhishek Goyal, Nitin Gupta, and V3 Ventures co-founder Arjun Vaidya.

The startup said in a press release that the funds will be used to improve product experience, expand supply, and hire new talent.

Launched earlier this year by Chetan Sharma, Vivek Khetan, and Abhijit Gairola, Peeko is building a vertical quick commerce model focused on babycare essentials, with delivery in under 60 minutes.

The startup currently operates in 10 Bengaluru pincodes through a single dark store spread across 4,000 square feet. Its mobile app is expected to be launched in September.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, Peeko plans to strengthen its presence in Bengaluru by opening multiple dark stores and may start pilots in other metro cities depending on demand. The platform also aims to offer curated product supply, try-and-buy options, and instant returns to enhance customer convenience.

The quick commerce segment in mother and babycare is drawing attention. FirstCry, a leading player in the space, provides same-day delivery services across about 40 Indian cities as of November 2024.

Harajuku Tokyo Café Bags USD 2 Mn for Expansion

Harajuku Tokyo Café, a Japanese casual dining and quick-service restaurant chain, has secured USD 2 million (INR 19 crore) in a seed funding round. The round was co-led by Indian Angel Network and Samved VC, with additional participation from LetsVenture and venture debt fund Capitar Ventures.

The startup said the capital will be used to expand its presence in more cities, improve operations, and strengthen its overall growth strategy.

The announcement comes after Harajuku's entry into Mumbai in July 2025 with outlets at Jio World Drive in BKC. Both Harajuku Tokyo Café and Harajuku Bakehouse reported a positive response from customers.

Founded in 2021 by Gaurav Kanwar, the brand runs two formats, a full-service café and a quicker Bakehouse model. A central kitchen in Delhi NCR supports these outlets by handling most of the food preparation, which helps maintain consistency and reduce service time.

At present, Harajuku operates 7 outlets across Delhi NCR and Mumbai. The startup has reported an annual recurring revenue of more than INR 30 crore. It now aims to reach 90 outlets across 20 cities and cross INR 200 crore in revenue by 2027. Expansion plans include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Ludhiana and Chandigarh.

The firm has also stepped into packaged food through its direct-to-consumer vertical, KoiKoi Essentials, which offers ramen kits, sauces and frozen meals. Harajuku competes with Asian dining brands including Shizusan, Mamagoto and Kofuku.

Luxury Handbag Brand AKINNA Secures Undisclosed Funding

New Delhi-based luxury handbag brand AKINNA has raised its first round of external funding led by early-stage investor Zeropearl VC. The amount of the investment has not been disclosed.

The pre-seed or seed funding will support scaling of production through partnerships with artisans, strengthening the core team with new hires, and brand-building initiatives to boost AKINNA's global presence.

Founded in 2023 by Annika Saraf and Sanchit Goyal, the startup describes itself as India's first designer-led luxury leather handbag brand.

AKINNA has built early visibility through collaborations in the fashion sector and availability on platforms such as Ajio Luxe, Tata Cliq Luxury, and Nykaa Luxe.

As part of the deal, Bipin Shah of Zeropearl VC will join AKINNA's board.