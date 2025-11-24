People Tree Hospitals Founder Initiates BlackRock's INR 210 Cr Investment Exit The global investment firm had infused the capital in March this year to support the hospital's expansion and strengthen its super specialty services.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr Jothi Neeraja

Dr Jothi Neeraja, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of People Tree Hospitals, has initiated the exit process for BlackRock's investment of INR 210 crore (USD 24 million).

The global investment firm had infused the capital in March this year to support the hospital's expansion and strengthen its super specialty services. This marked BlackRock's first major healthcare investment in India.

A first-generation entrepreneur and obstetrician-gynecologist, Dr Neeraja built People Tree Hospitals into a 300-bed multi-specialty institution through years of dedication, emphasising transparency, patient trust, and disciplined financial practices.

She claims to have provided early exits to 78 investors and offered a timely exit to the family office of Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan.

"I started with no legacy and no network. Only intent and integrity guided me," Dr Neeraja said. "When investors place trust in you, you honor it. Completing BlackRock's exit is part of that commitment."

As the transition at People Tree progresses, Dr Neeraja is also focusing on Maarga Mind Care. Her plan is to scale a network of 1,000 mental health beds across 25 dedicated facilities. The initiative aims to address India's mental health treatment gap, which is estimated to range between 70% and 90%.

"India has created world class care in cardiology, urology, gastrointestinal sciences, oncology and neurosciences," she said. "The next decade must belong to mental health with the same urgency and quality."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae