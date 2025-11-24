The global investment firm had infused the capital in March this year to support the hospital's expansion and strengthen its super specialty services.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr Jothi Neeraja, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of People Tree Hospitals, has initiated the exit process for BlackRock's investment of INR 210 crore (USD 24 million).

The global investment firm had infused the capital in March this year to support the hospital's expansion and strengthen its super specialty services. This marked BlackRock's first major healthcare investment in India.

A first-generation entrepreneur and obstetrician-gynecologist, Dr Neeraja built People Tree Hospitals into a 300-bed multi-specialty institution through years of dedication, emphasising transparency, patient trust, and disciplined financial practices.

She claims to have provided early exits to 78 investors and offered a timely exit to the family office of Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan.

"I started with no legacy and no network. Only intent and integrity guided me," Dr Neeraja said. "When investors place trust in you, you honor it. Completing BlackRock's exit is part of that commitment."

As the transition at People Tree progresses, Dr Neeraja is also focusing on Maarga Mind Care. Her plan is to scale a network of 1,000 mental health beds across 25 dedicated facilities. The initiative aims to address India's mental health treatment gap, which is estimated to range between 70% and 90%.

"India has created world class care in cardiology, urology, gastrointestinal sciences, oncology and neurosciences," she said. "The next decade must belong to mental health with the same urgency and quality."