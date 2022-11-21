Pepsi Enters NFT Market, Announces India Collection

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Soft drink giant Pepsi has announced that it shall be introducing its NFTs for the Indian market.

This shall be another move on their part to strengthen their association with the youth and digitally savvy generation, and for that PepsiCo India Design Team has teamed up with Timea Balo, an illustrator, to co-curate the Pepsi Black NFT collection.

A total of 20 NFTs shall be released by the company, which shall be minted on the Polygon blockchain. Pepsi stated that their collection shall be based on 'Innovation, Self-Expression, and Evolution', the brand's pillars.

The 'Pepsi Black Zero Sugar' NFT collection shall represent and bring to life the world of Pepsi Black by utilizing various passion points that align themselves with today's youth, such as fashion, gaming, social media, music, dance, creativity and environment, as mentioned by Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India.

This NFT collection shall come in three variations of each theme and shall be focussed around the classic Pepsi Black 'Zero' visual. The art collectibles can be seen on OpenSea, which is the world's primary web3 marketplace for NFTs and crypto collectibles.

The Pepsi NFTs shall be given to the PepsiBlackeffect challenge winners, a contest which shall take place on the social media platform Moj. Those interested to take part can do so through the Pepsi Black lens, which shall give them the opportunity to get hold of the inaugural NFTs. Apart from the NFTs, winners shall also be given Pepsi merchandise.