Perkant Tech Raises INR 6.6 Cr Seed Round Led by YourNest

Indore-based health tech startup Perkant Tech has secured INR 6.6 crore (USD 771K) in a seed funding round led by YourNest Venture Capital, with additional support from the Atal New India Challenge (INR 1 crore), Villgro Foundation (INR 35 lakh), and Sanchi Connect (INR 25 lakh). The funds will be used to enhance its AI-powered medical technology, expand its team, and accelerate its commercial rollout following successful pilots.

Perkant Tech's flagship product, "Abhay Parimiti," is an AI-integrated medical device capable of scanning a person's health in under 60 seconds—even in rural settings lacking doctors. Founded in 2020 by engineers Lokant Jain and Saniya Jeswani during their final year of college, the startup aims to democratise preventive healthcare using real-time predictive insights.

"This investment marks a pivotal step in a journey that began for Lokant and me in our early twenties," said Saniya Jeswani, Co-founder and CEO. "We are fuelled by a passion to deliver predictive health insights that empower individuals everywhere—even in the remotest corners."

With over 700 biomarkers monitored and patents in India (with US pending), Perkant is reimagining early disease detection and scalable, accessible health solutions aligned with the National Digital Health Mission.

DriverShaab Raises INR 2.82 Cr in Pre-Series A Round

Kolkata-based B2B mobility solutions provider DriverShaab has raised INR 2.82 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and Firstport Capital. The fresh capital will be used to scale DriverShaab's tech-enabled driver aggregation platform, enhance operational efficiency, and fortify its backend technology infrastructure.

Founded in 2019 by Avijit Das, DriverShaab offers on-demand driver services, delivery logistics, and employee transportation solutions for businesses across India. By simplifying the driver aggregation model, the startup ensures seamless deployment, reduced downtime, and improved service reliability for enterprises.

"Partnering with IPV has been a transformative experience for DriverShaab, empowering us with the resources and mentorship to scale our vision of redefining the logistics and transportation sector in India," said Avijit Das, CEO of DriverShaab.

To date, the company has facilitated transactions worth INR 26 crore, underlining the strong market demand and operational success of its platform. DriverShaab's tech-first approach tackles pressing challenges in driver supply, fleet management, and logistics support—positioning it to tap into India's USD 900 million mobility market.

The startup's recent win at the Maruti Suzuki Nurture Program further validates its innovation and industry impact, as it eyes rapid growth in the evolving B2B mobility space.