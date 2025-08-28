With the fresh funds, the Mumbai-based startup aims to expand its services to more locations across the country.

Mumbai-based pet care startup BhaoBhao has secured USD 200,000 in funding from a group of angel investors.

The startup said the fresh capital will be used to expand its services to more locations across the country.

Founded by Aditi Sanganeria and Anshika Maheshwari, BhaoBhao provides in-home grooming services for dogs and cats. The startup employs trained and certified professionals who use sanitized equipment during grooming sessions. The brand aims to offer a trustworthy and convenient experience for pet owners while ensuring that homes remain clean and pets stay calm throughout the process.

According to market research, India's pet care sector is currently valued at USD 3.5 billion and is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. With an increasing number of pet owners seeking quality services, startups like BhaoBhao are looking to expand their reach.

BhaoBhao claims that it has already served more than 3,000 clients across Mumbai and reports a repeat rate of 95 percent. The startup charges between INR 1,500 and INR 2,000 per visit for its grooming services. It also employs dedicated cat groomers, a segment often underserved in the pet care market.

The startup said it is also in discussions to raise a larger funding round of USD 4 million to USD 5 million by the end of the year to support further expansion.