Coimbatore-based premium pet nutrition brand Right4Paws has raised INR 14 crore in a Series A funding round led by a group of high-net-worth individuals.

The funding will support expansion of the company's manufacturing infrastructure, scale production capacity, and strengthen internal capabilities, as well as introduce new product categories and expand distribution across India.

Founded in 2020 by Dhanu Roy and Sameer Achan, Right4Paws operates as the consumer-facing brand under Pet Prakalp India Pvt Ltd, which handles research, innovation, and manufacturing. The company offers species-appropriate pet food and wellness products, including dry food for puppies and adults, complementary meals, grooming products, treats, and supplements. Their products are made from human-grade ingredients and use a dehydration process to preserve natural nutrients without chemical preservatives.

Dhanu Roy, Founder and Director of Right4Paws, said, "At Right4Paws, we combine the benefits of species-appropriate whole foods with the convenience of modern dry nutrition. Our science-led formulations led by veterinary nutritionists in the UK and supported by years of R&D are designed around the digestive system of pets, delivering better health that eventually leads to longevity."

Sameer Achan, Co-founder and Director, added, "This Series A funding gives us the foundation to expand rapidly, enter new product categories and prepare for international markets while staying true to our focus on transparency, research-driven innovation and real health outcomes for pets."

Right4Paws differentiates itself from other brands through its focus on whole-food nutrition and evidence-backed formulations. Its proprietary Multi Factor Controlled Dehydration technology is designed to preserve the nutrients and natural characteristics of ingredients, ensuring better digestibility and long-term pet wellness.

The brand's key competitors include Drools, Dogsee Chew, Farmina, Pedigree, Henlo, and Supertails.