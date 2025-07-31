PE/VC Investments Dip in 2025 Amid Volatility, Start-Ups and FinTech Show Resilience Private equity and venture capital investments in India increased by 11 per cent in 1H2025 compared to 2H2024 in value terms, according to a new EY-IVCA report.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Private equity and venture capital investments in India increased by 11 per cent in 1H2025 compared to 2H2024 in value terms, according to a new EY-IVCA report.

In the first half of 2025, PE/VC investments totaled USD 26.4 billion, marking a 19 per cent decline year-on-year (USD 32.4 billion in 1H2024), but an 11 per cent increase over the second half of 2024 (USD 23.8 billion). This represents 47 per cent of the total investment value recorded in 2024. Deal activity also slowed, with 593 deals in the first half of 2025 (1H2025), down 16 per cent from 704 in the first of of 2024 and 9 per cent from 649 in 2H2024.


Pure-play investments reached USD 18.3 billion in 1H2025, 3 per cent lower than 1H2024 (USD 18.9 billion) but 13 per cent higher than 2H2024 (USD 16.2 billion), accounting for 69 per cent of overall PE/VC activity.

Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader, Private Equity Services, EY India, said, "PE/VC investment activity has largely remained subdued in the first half of 2025, characterized by month-on-month volatility and a notable decline in both deal value and volume. Investor sentiment continues to be weighed down by a combination of macroeconomic factors and heightened geopolitical headwinds."

Real Estate and Infrastructure sectors attracted USD 8.1 billion in 1H2025, reflecting a 40 per cent drop from 1H2024 (USD 13.5 billion) but a 6 per cent rise from 2H2024 (USD 7.6 billion).


First half of saw 60 large deals aggregating USD 19.4 billion, a 15 per cent decrease from USD 22.7 billion across 69 deals in 1H2024. However, this marked a 26 per cent increase in value over 2H2024 (USD 15.4 billion across 57 deals). Large deals made up 73 per cent of total PE/VC investments in 1H2025. The largest deal was New Mountain Capital's USD 1.5 billion investment in Access Healthcare Services.


Start-ups led investment activity with USD 6.8 billion across 366 deals, up 41 per cent by value from 1H2024 (USD 4.8 billion across 323 deals) and 32 per cent from 2H2024 (USD 5.2 billion across 322 deals).

Financial services have consistently attracted the highest pure-play PE/VC investments over the last decade, receiving USD 75.4 billion since 2015. Notably, 61 per cent of this total has come in the past five years (since 2020).

"The upcoming quarterly corporate earnings announcements will be a key indicator for market direction. While early signals such as strong GST collections, the recent rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India, and the IPO pipeline are encouraging, the outlook is cautiously optimistic given the concerns on earnings growth and the US-India FTA discussions that are stretching timelines. We expect that deal activity could gain momentum in the second half of the year as earnings performance and US-India FTA is behind us," said Soni.

FinTech has emerged as the most favored sub-sector since 2020, drawing USD 16.5 billion, 36 per cent of total PE/VC funding since 2019. The sector continues to scale profitably, driven by rising incomes and the increasing formalization of savings. Asset and wealth management, in particular, is at a pivotal growth stage and is expected to expand exponentially over the coming decade.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

These Brothers Started a Business to Improve an Everyday Task. They Made Their First Products in the Garage — Now They've Raised Over $100 Million.

Coulter and Trent Lewis had an early research breakthrough that helped them solve for the right problem.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

10 No-Office-Required Businesses You Can Start for as Little as $5,000

With strong Franchise 500 rankings and investment levels starting under $5,000, these brands are ready for new owners to hit the ground running.

By Carl Stoffers
News and Trends

Western Sydney University Expands Global Footprint with India Campus Approval

Our India campus will create life-changing opportunities for students and future leaders, contributing to India's economic and social transformation, while also taking Western Sydney to the world, says Vice-Chancellor and President, Distinguished Professor George Williams AO

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Agentic AI to Redefine over 10 Million Roles in India by 2030

The report highlights that high-automation roles like change managers and payroll clerks are being redefined by AI agents that take over routine coordination.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Reliance Retail Launches FMCG Brand 'Independence' In Gujarat

Independence includes diverse categories such as staples, processed foods, beverages, among other daily essentials

By Shrabona Ghosh