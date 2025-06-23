PharmEasy Founders Enter $120M Interior Design Venture Operating quietly in stealth mode over the last six months, All Home claims to have reached operational profitability and scale with brands like Colour Coats, House of W, and Fiamarc already live on the platform

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

In a notable pivot from healthcare to home improvement, PharmEasy co-founders Dharmil Sheth, Dhaval Shah, and Hardik Dedhia have launched All Home, a new venture aimed at organizing India's fragmented architectural and interior design market. The platform, already operational, focuses on delivering a full-stack solution across home categories such as sanitaryware, furniture, lighting, furnishings, and hardware.

The launch comes five months after the trio exited PharmEasy, the digital pharmacy startup they co-founded, to move into the consumer goods space. Operating quietly in stealth mode over the last six months, All Home claims to have reached operational profitability and scale with brands like Colour Coats, House of W, and Fiamarc already live on the platform.

"All Home is building trusted brands for the way India lives, builds, and renovates—across homes, offices, and urban infrastructure," the co-founders said in a joint statement. "Consumers are increasingly willing to invest in their living and working spaces, yet often lack access to the appropriate channels and products. Our platform aims to address this gap."

Positioning itself as a one-stop shop, the startup says it collaborates with profitable omnichannel home improvement brands, offering them technological backing, design insights, and modernized manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

The venture has also attracted substantial investor interest. All Home has raised an undisclosed funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, valuing the company at over $120 million. Other backers include Siddharth Shah (PharmEasy), Niket Shah and Shalibhadra Shah (Motilal Oswal), Kabir Narang (B Capital), and Ankur Gulati (Warburg Pincus).

The founders believe India's next major consumer wave will emerge from home infrastructure spending. "After roti and kapda, India's next consumer boom lies in 'makaan'," they said, hinting at a rising shift in domestic consumption priorities toward better living spaces.

The company has not yet detailed its expansion strategy or specific revenue metrics, but its early traction in stealth mode suggests a market ready for disruption.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

