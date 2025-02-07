You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Phenom, a global AI-driven HR solutions provider, has acquired Bengaluru-based resource management and talent mobility platform EDGE.

This strategic move aims to bolster Phenom's workforce intelligence solutions for professional services firms and global capability centers (GCCs). EDGE marks Phenom's sixth key acquisition under its Intelligent Talent Experience platform portfolio.

"In the face of rapidly developing AI innovations, organisations must level up their workforces to remain competitive," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and Co-founder of Phenom. He emphasized that integrating EDGE's capabilities will enhance Phenom's ability to empower HR teams with intelligence and automation at scale.

Phenom plans to double its workforce over the next two years across its Hyderabad, Vizag, and Bengaluru offices, with further expansion in India. The acquisition brings advanced resource planning capabilities, already tested by professional services organisations and GCCs, enabling Phenom to offer industry-specific talent solutions.

Sharath Hari, Vice President at Everest Group, noted, "Phenom has been on our radar for several years due to their focus on AI and talent intelligence. This acquisition is a logical next step to support their verticalisation strategy."

Phenom's platform connects candidates, employees, and HR teams, streamlining hiring, onboarding, development, and retention. Key solutions include Phenom X+ Generative AI, Career Pathing, and Workforce Intelligence.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom has a global presence with offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK, solidifying its position as a leader in AI-powered talent solutions.