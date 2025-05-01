Experience the future of shaving with the Philips Series 7000, i9000 and i9000 Prestige Ultra

Philips, a global leader in health technology, has launched a new generation of AI-driven premium electric shavers in India, redefining personal grooming for the modern man. The launch event, hosted by Vidyut Kaul, Head of Personal Health at Philips Growth Region (JAPAC, ISC, META & LATAM), and India's tech expert Rajiv Makhni, showcased three new products — the Philips Series 7000, i9000, and i9000 Prestige Ultra.

The star feature across the new line is SkinIQ technology, an advanced AI-powered innovation that intelligently adapts to individual skin and beard types. This allows for a personalised grooming experience with every use, providing a close, comfortable, and irritation-free shave.

"These are not just shavers, they are intelligent grooming companions," said Rajiv Makhni during the event. "They read your skin, your beard, and adjust their performance in real-time. This is the future of shaving, and it's incredibly exciting to see this level of innovation coming to India."

The Philips i9000 and i9000 Prestige Ultra are equipped with Patented Triple Action Lift & Cut System, Dual SteelPrecision Blades, and NanoTech Dual Precision Blades, delivering 7-8 million cutting motions per minute. With Power Adapt Sensor technology adjusting cutting power 500 times per second and a 360° Precision Flexing Head, users are promised a shave tailored to every contour and hair density.

The i9000 Prestige Ultra goes a step further with five personalised shaving modes and a connected app that provides real-time shaving insights, elevating grooming into a smart, connected experience.

The more affordable Series 7000 offers SteelPrecision Blades with 90,000 cutting actions per minute, Nano SkinGlide Coating for smoother glides, and a Motion Control Sensor for improved technique — all at an accessible price point of INR 14,999.

Commenting on the launch, Vidyut Kaul said,

"At Philips, our mission is to continuously evolve and create products that enhance consumers' lives. The new Philips Shaver Series 7000, i9000, and i9000 Prestige Ultra have been meticulously crafted to provide a superior shaving experience. By incorporating AI-powered SkinIQ technology, we ensure our shavers cater to the diverse skin types Indian men have — oily, dry, sensitive, normal, or combination — and still deliver a perfectly close shave. With innovation at our core, we remain committed to redefining male grooming through technology-driven solutions."

The new range signals Philips' push to cater to a growing segment of Indian consumers shifting from manual razors to smarter, electric grooming tools. These shavers come with a 5-year warranty, long-lasting design, and are available on Philips' official store, Amazon India, and retail chains like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

Philips Series 7000 (S7887) – INR 14,999

– INR 14,999 Philips i9000 – INR 19,999

– INR 19,999 Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra – INR 34,999

With these launches, Philips aims to deliver smart, sustainable, and skin-friendly grooming solutions for Indian men ready to embrace the future.