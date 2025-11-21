Pibit.AI raises $7 Mn from Stellaris Venture Partners and Existing Investors The company has said the funding will be used towards product development and to double down on industry-wide adoption of its flagship Centralized Underwriting Risk Environment.

Pibit.AI, an insurtech company building AI systems for underwriting, has raised USD 7 million in a Series A round led by Stellaris Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Y Combinator and Arali Ventures.

The company has said the funding will be used towards product development and to double down on industry-wide adoption of its flagship Centralized Underwriting Risk Environment (CURE™).

Akash Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Pibit.AI, "Pibit.AI was built around one idea: that AI should empower underwriters, not replace them. Too many systems prioritize speed over trust. We're building something that's transparent, explainable, and decision-ready — a system that gives underwriters confidence in every output while helping them move faster than ever before."

Pibit.AI said that its platform has already delivered strong results for dozens of customers globally. According to the company, users of CURE™ have reported up to 85 per cent faster underwriting cycles, a 32 per cent increase in gross written premium per underwriter, and up to 700 basis points of improvement in loss ratios.

Alok Goyal, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners, said, "Underwriting has long been constrained by manual reviews, inconsistent data, and tools that haven't kept pace with rising submission volumes. With CURE™, Pibit.AI automates and unifies these workflows, improving accuracy, reducing costs and accelerating quote generation to drive higher revenue. We're excited to partner with Akash and lead Pibit.AI's Series A round as it scales."

PitBit.AI has said that over the next 12-18 months, the company's plans will include expanded advanced risk models, API layers, and deeper data partnerships. The company was founded in 2020 and raised its seed round in 2023, with Arali Ventures as its first institutional investor.
