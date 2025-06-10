Piston Raises USD 7.5 Million to Expand Cardless Fuel Payment Infrastructure for Fleets The startup plans to use the funding to expand its engineering, operations, and go-to-market teams, as well as grow its network of fleet and gas station partners

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Vikram Sekhon and Shivam Shah Co Founders,Piston

Piston, a payments platform designed for commercial fleet fuel transactions, has raised USD 7.5 million in total funding. The latest USD 6.1 million seed round was led by Spark Capital, with participation from Pear VC and BOND, following an earlier USD 1.4 million pre-seed round through the PearX accelerator.

The startup, founded by former fleet operators Vikram Sekhon and Shivam Shah, operates a cardless fuel payment system that allows fleet drivers to pay at gas stations using app-generated QR codes. Each transaction is tied to specific data points such as vehicle ID, location, fuel type, and time, in an effort to improve traceability and reduce fraud. The system is aimed at replacing conventional fleet card systems, which are often criticised for high fees and limited control.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Piston also maintains a significant engineering and operations team in Kolkata, India, where the company has grown from five to over 25 employees since April 2024. The startup plans to use the funding to expand its engineering, operations, and go-to-market teams, as well as grow its network of fleet and gas station partners.

According to company-provided figures, Piston is currently used by over 120 fleet operators across 800 gas stations, processing more than USD 20 million in annualised transaction volume. The company claims month-on-month volume growth of 50 per cent.

Piston's model also offers independent gas stations. Many of which operate under franchise agreements, direct access to commercial fleet demand without needing to install new hardware. The platform is designed to work without integration with existing point-of-sale systems.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

American Capital to Continue Flowing into India: Reports

American VC continues to be a key contributor to this trend, with US-based private equity giants like Blackstone planning a USD 25 billion India PE portfolio over five years, citing the country's stable regulations and immense growth in digital infrastructure.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

JPMorgan Will Fire Junior Bankers Over a Common Practice That CEO Jamie Dimon Calls 'Unethical'

According to a leaked memo, JPMorgan is telling junior analysts that they will be fired if they accept another job in advance.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Nvidia's CEO Says It No Longer Matters If You Never Learned to Code: 'There's a New Programming Language'

At London Tech Week, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said even non-programmers can write code thanks to AI.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

The Rise of Anish Singh Thakur: The Booming Bulls Story

"I never make any scripts. I just go there, use my real-time experience, and then give them the best knowledge and value," said Anish.

By Entrepreneur Staff