Pixxel, a space technology company headquartered in Bengaluru, has secured a second grant under the Indian Ministry of Defence's iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) initiative, aimed at accelerating indigenous innovation for the country's defence forces. The new SPARK Grant—awarded to its subsidiary, SpacePixxel Pvt Ltd—will support the development of hyperspectral and Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR) payloads for the Indian Air Force.

The award, part of the iDEX DISC 8 Challenge 6.2, marks a continued collaboration between Pixxel and the Indian defence ecosystem. It builds on the company's earlier selection under the iDEX Prime (Space) Mission DefSpace Challenge in 2023, which focused on miniaturised multi-payload satellite development.

Pixxel, known for constructing what it claims is the world's highest-resolution hyperspectral satellite constellation, said it will now focus on delivering security-grade imaging technology designed for both airborne and space-based platforms. These next-generation payloads are expected to enhance India's remote sensing capabilities, enabling high-precision monitoring and analysis in strategic scenarios.

"This grant is a proud milestone in our journey to put India at the forefront of next-generation aerospace innovation," said Awais Ahmed, founder and CEO of Pixxel, in a statement. "We're honoured to deepen our partnership with the Government of India and advance our mission of building cutting-edge space infrastructure right here at home."

Hyperspectral imaging technology captures detailed spectral data across hundreds of wavelengths, offering advantages in detecting materials, identifying terrain changes, and monitoring environmental or military assets. The addition of MWIR capability would allow for enhanced thermal imaging, critical in low-light or night-time operations.

The iDEX scheme, under the Ministry of Defence, is designed to spur the development of prototypes and advanced technologies by startups and small enterprises. Pixxel's repeated selection for support highlights the government's growing trust in the company's technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities.

With three satellites already in orbit and more expected to launch, Pixxel has been steadily expanding its footprint in the space-based Earth observation sector. Its in-house platform, Pixxel Aurora, offers users tools to visualise and analyse hyperspectral data for a range of applications. However, the company has remained focused on its core objective: developing a real-time, high-resolution monitoring system for the planet with dual-use potential for civilian and defence stakeholders.