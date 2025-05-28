Plane Soars Higher with Sort Acquisition With this acquisition, Plane officially expands to the United States, marking a pivotal moment in its evolution.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Plane Team

In a bold move signaling its global ambitions, Plane—the open-source project management platform reimagining how modern teams collaborate—has acquired Sort, a US-based engineering team renowned for its AI-native enterprise systems. With this acquisition, Plane officially expands to the United States, marking a pivotal moment in its evolution.

"Bringing the Sort team into Plane and expanding into the US are meaningful steps as we scale both our technology and our community," said Plane's CEO, Vamsi Kurama. "Our focus remains on building a platform that's not just open-core in principle, but also in practice—designed to give teams full ownership of their workflows, data, and future."

The Sort team brings not only deep technical expertise in scalable software, but also a history of solving complex enterprise challenges with AI-driven architectures. By integrating this talent, Plane aims to accelerate its mission of delivering a customisable, secure, and transparent project management solution tailored for businesses navigating digital transformation.

The move comes faster than expected—only 18 months after Plane secured USD 4 million in seed funding. Originally planned as a later-phase initiative, the expansion into California reflects mounting demand from North American enterprises for modern, self-managed project tools.

Adding further momentum, Plane welcomes seasoned talent from industry leaders like PayPal, Elastic, and BitGo. Their collective experience in scaling developer-first products aligns with Plane's goal to build a unified Work OS that includes task management, wikis, timelines, and advanced security features.

Already trusted by over 100,000 users, Plane is setting its sights higher. As Plane takes flight in the US, it's clear the future of project management is not just open—it's intelligent, flexible, and built for how teams truly work.
